The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 28, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears WR Darnell Mooney out for season with ankle injury

Mooney topped 1,000 yards in 2021 and had big aspirations this season, but he’ll have to wait as he rehabs the injury.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears WR Darnell Mooney out for season with ankle injury
A photo of Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney running with the ball against the Dolphins.

Darnell Mooney finished the season with 40 catches for 493 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney will go on injured reserve and miss the rest of the season after Jets safety Jordan Whitehead fell into his left ankle Sunday.

“He’s likely to have surgery and he’ll be done for the season,” coach Matt Eberflus said. “It’s unfortunate.”

That’s a big blow to an offense with few established playmakers, and it’s especially unfortunate timing for Mooney with the possibility of a contract extension ahead of him in the offseason. Next season marks the end of his rookie deal.

Mooney leads the Bears with 40 catches for 493 yards and two touchdowns. Among wide receivers, Equanimeous St. Brown is next in catches at 14.

“He’s been doing a great job,” Eberflus said. “It was a slow start for everybody, [but] once we got going into the offense, he really started to shine. Outstanding at blocking the perimeter. He had a really nice connection with Justin [Fields] throughout that stretch.

“But more importantly he is a great teammate. He’s a great leader. No one puts more yards in than Darnell Mooney [based on GPS tracking], I’ll promise you that. He laps people. He doubles them up. His speed in his numbers are outstanding. He works extremely hard.

“What I told him yesterday was, ‘Hey, just hang in there. Things happen. Still be around. We want you to be around and be in that leadership role and helping the younger players out.’ He’s a great Bear for sure.”

Mooney, 25, has been a gem for the Bears since drafting him in the fifth round out of Tulane in 2020. He quickly assumed a key role in the offense as a rookie and followed with a breakout season of 81 catches, 1,055 yards and four touchdowns last season.

He was the 25th wide receiver picked in that draft, but ranks fifth in his class in receptions (182), sixth in yards receiving (2,179) and seventh in touchdown catches (10).

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears QB Justin Fields’ status remains in question for Packers game
Halas Intrigue, Episode 260: That was UGLY
Eddie Jackson, Darnell Mooney injuries stagger Bears
Bears takeaways: Darrynton Evans emerges as RB option
Bears notebook: WR Chase Claypool’s role expands in loss to Jets
What’s next for Justin Fields is all that matters after Bears fall to Jets
The Latest
A photo of Bears quarterback Justin Fields scoring a touchdown against the Falcons.
Bears
Bears QB Justin Fields’ status remains in question for Packers game
Fields separated his non-throwing shoulder against the Falcons, which kept him out of the Bears’ 31-10 loss to the Jets on Sunday.
By Jason Lieser
 
This image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) shows a colorized transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox particles.
Health
Monkeypox renamed mpox over racism concerns
The World Health Organization is renaming monkeypox as mpox, citing concerns the original name of the decades-old animal disease could be construed as discriminatory and racist.
By Associated Press
 
Ann &amp; Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital
Chicago
Lurie Children’s Hospital nurses at odds with management over potential to unionize
Leaders of one of Chicago’s most prominent hospitals sent a letter this month to nurses discouraging unionizing.
By Mary Norkol
 
Jose Abreu’s time with the White Sox has ended. The former AL MVP agreed to a new deal with the Houston Astros.
White Sox
Jose Abreu era comes to end with White Sox
Astros, first baseman in agreement on three-year deal.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Various headstones are vandalized with red swastikas at the Am Echod Jewish Cemetery in Waukegan on November 15.
Other Views
After a swastika was sprayed on my parents’ headstone, it seems like hatred toward Jews will remain forever
A swastika partially covered the words that described my dad as a “beloved husband and father,” and my mom as a “beloved wife and mother.”
By Larry Yellen
 