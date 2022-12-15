Bears OC Luke Getsy says QB Justin Fields ‘trending’ toward return Thursday

Bears coach Matt Eberflus indicated there was little cause to worry about quarterback Justin Fields when he missed practice with an illness Wednesday, and that appears to have been good advice. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said Fields was “trending” toward practicing Thursday, which would end any uncertainty about his availability to play Sunday against the Eagles.

It will be Fields’ 13th game, exceeding his total from last season, and it’s another vital step in his development.

In the six games since the Bears reassessed their entire roster and scheme in October, Fields has posted a 95.9 passer rating. In the loss to the Packers two weeks ago, he completed 20 of 25 for 254 yards — the third-highest total of his career — but threw two interceptions near the end that wrecked any chance of a comeback.

He’ll face an enormous challenge against the Eagles, who lead the NFL in sacks, opponent passer rating, interceptions and opponent yards per pass. They also

