Luke Getsy: ‘We won’t sacrifice winning the game’ for Justin Fields’ record

Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is aware that Justin Fields is approaching the NFL’s single-season rushing record for a quarterback. But it won’t affect the way he calls plays.

“We won’t sacrifice winning the game — and usually him being a part of that is part of what we do anyway,” he said Wednesday. “So I don’t think that’s going to be something we’re going to have to think about.

Fields needs 207 more rushing yards to pass Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s single-season record, set in 2019. He has three games to get there.

“I’m sure there’s times in games when you hit moments that it crosses your mind,” Getsy said.

Getsy compared the Fields chase to watching the Warriors’ Kevon Looney come close to reaching a triple-double last week.

“He’s never had one before,” Getsy said. “And I saw all those guys running to coach [Steve] Kerr, like, ‘C’mon, dude, he just needs [one assist for] a triple-double’ — and they took him out of the game.”

If Fields is close at the end of the year, though, Getsy promised the Bears wouldn’t put him on the bench.

“We won’t take him out of the game,” he said with a. smile.



