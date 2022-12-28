The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears QB Justin Fields healthy, eager for wins in final 2 games

While much of the attention is on the Bears’ draft position and their future, Fields is simply sick of being on an eight-game losing streak.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears QB Justin Fields healthy, eager for wins in final 2 games
Bears quarterback Justin Fields runs with the ball against the Bills last week.

Justin Fields has had six games with a 90-plus passer rating this season after just two last season.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Bears would be assured the first or second pick in the draft if they lose Sunday against the Lions and in their ensuing season finale against the Vikings, but quarterback Justin Fields is preoccupied with finding some late success in an otherwise dreary season.

As the Bears sit 3-12 with eight consecutive losses, Fields sees value in steering out of the slump.

“Winning this week and winning the last week of the season would be great momentum going into the offseason,” he said Wednesday. “The amount of work we put in and just the attitude of everybody in the building, just that positive mindset. ... Just the work that we put in during the week and it paying off with a win, that’d definitely be huge.”

Fields has been playing through nagging issues with his left shoulder since separating it in Week 11 against the Falcons, but missed just one game. He also went to the sideline late against the Bills on Saturday after a player stepped on his foot, but he and coach Matt Eberflus said it’s not an issue.

“Feeling good, yeah,” Fields said. “t was just swollen for a couple days, bleeding a little bit, but it’s fine.”

Despite the Bears’ personnel instability, Fields has progressed throughout his second season. His completion percentage (62.3), touchdown percentage (5.4), interception percentage (3.4) and passer rating (88.3) all have improved over his rookie stats. He also became the third quarterback in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards and is 195 yards away from matching Lamar Jackson’s record of 1,206.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
The NFL’s slide rule was not made with someone as fast and elusive as Justin Fields in mind
Russell tussle: Bears can celebrate the one who got away
First-and-10: Offensive line is biggest hurdle for Bears GM Ryan Poles
Dreaming about next year amid the dreading of this year
Bears rookie LT Braxton Jones looking to be a cornerstone
Bears’ free-agent fishing hasn’t done much for their present or future
The Latest
Bears quarterback Justin Fields sliding against the Vikings.
Bears
The NFL’s slide rule was not made with someone as fast and elusive as Justin Fields in mind
Does the Bears quarterback have an unfair advantage?
By Rick Morrissey
 
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI arrives in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican to attend the beatification ceremony of Pope Paul VI, on Oct. 19, 2014.
Nation/World
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in ‘worsening’ health, Vatican says
At the end of his Wednesday audience with the public, Pope Francis said Benedict is “very sick” and asked the faithful to pray for him. Benedict, the first pontiff to resign in 600 years, has become increasingly frail in recent years
By Frances D’Emilio | Associated Press
 
Itzel Enciso, 19, who is visiting Chicago from Los Angeles and said her bag was mistakenly tagged to arrive in Cleveland, looks for her lost luggage near the baggage carousel at Midway Airport, Tuesday, December 27, 2022, after Southwest Airlines flights were cancelled and delayed during winter storm Elliott. Passengers from flights across the U.S. looked for and waited for their lost luggage Tuesday morning.
Business
Southwest Airlines flight cancellations continue to snowball
Another 2,500 flights are being pulled from arrival and departure boards Wednesday and more are expected throughout the day.
By David Koenig | AP
 
The U.S. Supreme Court building.
Nation/World
Supreme Court asked to stop judges from considering ‘acquitted conduct’ during sentencing
Judges sometimes add prison time for crimes defendants were accused of — even if juries found them innocent. And the Supreme Court has turned down numerous appeals asking it to declare that the Constitution forbids it.
By Mark Sherman | Associated Press
 
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic celebrates scoring the game tying basket against the New York Knicks.
NBA
Luka Doncic’s 60-21-10 stat line in Mavs’ win goes viral
Doncic had 60 points, a Dallas franchise record, a career-best 21 rebounds and 10 assists in a wild 126-121 overtime victory over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. Doncic had the first 60-20-10 triple-double in NBA history.
By Associated Press
 