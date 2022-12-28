Trevis Gipson’s season lost in transition

A year ago, Trevis Gipson was a bright spot in the dreadful conclusion to an awful Bears season. He had four of his seven sacks in the final five games and three of his five forced fumbles in the final two.

And the coaching change that ensued seemed like a boon for Gipson — moving from an outside linebacker in Sean Desai’s 3-4 defense to his more comfortable defensive end position in Matt Eberflus’ 4-3 alignment.

But it hasn’t worked out that way. Though Gipson was in the same position he played at Tulsa, it’s not the same defense. And the transition to Eberflus’ scheme has been problematic. Coming off a seven-sack season in 2021, Gipson has two sacks this season — both of them against the Packers in Week 2.

Gipson leads the Bears with nine pressures and he’s made a bigger impact in recent games. But overall, he is disappointed with his season and knows he needs to prove he’s part of the solution before he’s seen as part of the problem. The Bears’ have the worst pass rush in the NFL, with a league-low 18 sacks and 38 quarterback hits.

“It is frustrating, but it’s a bunch of things that are different this year,” Gipson, a 2020 fifth-round draft pick, said when asked what’s gone wrong. “I’d give you an answer, but I don’t want to sound like I’m making excuses. I’ve just figured out there’s a bunch of things I need to work on. Coming down the middle, I’ve already missed about three sacks and I’m used to coming off the edge. So I’ve got to work on my change of direction. Am I frustrated? A little bit. But I’m not discouraged. I’m still gonna keep fighting.”

There’s no doubt the Bears need more from Gipson, but Eberflus sounded hopeful he’ll get there eventually. Though Gipson has gone 13 games without a sack, he did have Bills quarterback Josh Allen in his grasp last week, but couldn’t finish the job.

“He has the body type to play end and I think he’s done a better job the last couple of weeks of playing the run,” Eberflus said. “And he’s been close to getting the sacks. We’re pleased where he’s been in terms of his pressures. He’s just gotta close the deal.”

Gipson of course had high hopes after having made a quick transition to the 3-4 defense in 2020-21 under the tutelage of elite pass rushers Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn. In fact, he had five of his seven sacks last season after Mack left the lineup with a foot injury.

For a 25-year-old still trying to establish himself in the NFL, it’s been a struggle to deal with a difficult season after having such high expectations.

“In a way it is, but I’ve got to be realistic,” Gipson said. “This is a totally different defensive scheme, so a lot of the way I’ve been coming free is a way that I’m not accustomed to. But that’s no excuse for my production. If anything, I’m glad I’m seeing where I’m lacking … so hopefully being here next year I’ll know what I can do to maximize those opportunities.”

“Hopefully” is the operative word, there. The Bears surely will upgrade their pass rush. It remains to be seen how prominently Gipson figures in the Bears’ future plans.

“’T’ has done a good job of working at his craft,” Eberflus said. “Sometimes the production’s not there. But he has the skill set to get it done. We’re always encouraging him. He’s done a decent job with his fastball. I think he’s got to learn how to deliver that counter move he has.”

Gibson knows he might be running out of time. That’s life in the NFL.

“Most definitely,” he said. “But I’m never gonna give up. I’m gonna keep working and knowing what I have to do to take advantage of the opportunities I get.”

