Bears interview Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren for president job: report

The Bears have interviewed Big Ten president Kevin Warren, who is considered a finalist for their soon-to-be vacant president/CEO position, according to ESPN.

Before joining the Big Ten in 2020, Warren served as the Vikings’ chief operating officer when they built U.S. Bank Stadium. Some within Halas Hall consider the Vikings’ stadium to be the ideal blueprint for a possible new stadium in Arlington Heights.

President/CEO Ted Phillips announced in September that he planned on retiring at the end of the season — on Feb. 28 — after 23 years in his role. Bears chairman George McCaskey wouldn’t rule out Phillips helping in a different capacity once that happened.

McCaskey, Phillips and Tanesha Wade, the Bears’ senior vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion, have been interviewing candidates for the job.

Warren led a paradigm-shifting expansion of the league — UCLA and USC will leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten, which is based in Rosemont, in 2024.

The Bears are in escrow on the 326-acre Arlington Heights property and hope to close on it in early 2023, right around the time Phillips’ tenure ends. They want to build a stadium on the land, alongside hotels, restaurants and other entertainment venues.

Phillips said in September he was open to sticking around in a consulting role after retirement.

“It’s hard to say no when you’ve been somewhere for 40 years,” he said.

McCaskey said then that the Bears had no plans to restructure their front office with a football czar. Rather, they wanted someone to do what Phillips did — run business operations.