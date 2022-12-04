Bears inactives: QB Justin Fields returns vs. Packers; Nathan Peterman is No. 2

The Bears’ offense sputtered and stalled without quarterback Justin Fields last week in a 31-10 loss to the Jets. While they’re an underdog Sunday against the Packers, Fields’ return gives the offense a chance of keeping up with Aaron Rodgers.

Here are the Bears’ inactives:

QB Tim Boyle

FB Khari Blasingame

RT Larry Borom (ankle/knee)

OL Ja’Tyre Carter

CB Kindle Vildor (ankle)

CB Kyler Gordon (concussion)

S Jaquan Brisker (concussion)

Trevor Siemian had been the Bears’ backup quarterback all season and started the Jets game, but the pre-game oblique injury he suffered will keep him out the rest of the season.

The Bears signed practice squad quarterback Nathan Peterman to the active roster Sunday, making him Fields’ backup. They also picked up Boyle from the Lions’ practice squad Wednesday.

Wide receivers Chase Claypool and Equanimeous St. Brown, both of whom got hurt in the Jets game, are active against the Packers.

Right tackle is a significant concern with starter Riley Reiff dealing with a shoulder injury and Borom out. The Bears played guard Michael Schofield at right tackle last week when both players got hurt.

