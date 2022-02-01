Bears talk to Joe Brady, former Panthers offensive coordinator

MOBILE, Ala. — The Bears have already added Aaron Rodgers’ position coach. Now they’re considering adding Joe Burrow’s former pass game coordinator.

Two days after hiring Packers assistant Luke Getsy as offensive coordinator, the Bears interviewed Joe Brady for a job on their offensive staff, a source confirmed Tuesday. Brady, 32, shares an agent, former Bears defensive end Trace Armstrong, with the team’s two decision-makers, coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles.

Brady is best-known as the pass game coordinator and receivers coach on the LSU national title team that saw Burrow, now the Bengals’ Super Bowl quarterback, posted perhaps the best offensive season in college football history. In 2019, Burrow threw for 5,671 yards, 60 touchdowns and only six interceptions with the Tigers.

After winning the Broyles Award as the nation’s best college assistant coach in 2019, Brady became the Panthers’ offensive coordinator but was fired in December after less than two seasons.

It’s unclear if Brady would be Justin Fields’ quarterbacks coach or have additional responsibilities. It might prove difficult for the Bears to name a quarterbacks coach until their candidates are certain they won’t land a coordinator job during the league’s hiring cycle.

Eberflus has a lot of jobs to fill; among position coaches, only defensive line coach Chris Rumph and defensive backs coach Deshea Townsend are still listed on the team’s staff roster. Eberflus and Poles are expected to attend Senior Bowl practices Wednesday.