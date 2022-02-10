 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Bears return star Devin Hester doesn’t make Pro Football Hall of Fame

Devin Hester, whose ridiculous returns made him the greatest to ever play the game, was not selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Thursday night.

By Patrick Finley
Former Bears returner Devin Hester scores a touchdown in 2010.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Devin Hester, whose ridiculous returns made him the greatest to ever play the game, was not selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Thursday night.

The former Bears legend was not one of five inductees chosen from a list of 15 finalists last month, the Hall announced Thursday night at the league’s annual NFL Honors at YouTube Theater.

The five modern players voted in were former Jaguars tackle Tony Boselli, former Packers safety Leroy Butler, former Panthers edge rusher Sam Mills, former Patriots defensive end Richard Seymour and former 49ers defensive tackle Bryant Young. Former Raiders receiver Cliff Branch made it as a senior candidate. Former Eagles and Rams head coach Dick Vermeil got in, too. Art McNally became the first-ever on-field official voted into the Hall. He was an official from 1959-67 and the NFL’s supervisor of officials for the next 23 years.

Hester’s career, which spanned from 2006-16, Hester returned an NFL record 20 balls for touchdowns — 14 punts, five kickoffs and one field goal that fell short. All but one came as a member of the Bears from 2006-13. None was more memorable than his 92-yard kick return touchdown that opened Super Bowl XLI against the Colts 15 years ago. No person, before or since, has started the Super Bowl with a touchdown.

Hester was one of three players to make the final round of nominees in his first year of eligibility, alongside former Texans receiver Andre Johnson and Cowboys and Broncos edge rusher DeMarcus Ware. Edge rusher Jared Allen, was a finalist, too — he was better-known as a star with the Chiefs and Vikings than a middling year-and-a-half he spent with the Bears from 2014-15. None of the above made the Hall.

The Bears have 30 Hall of Fame nominees, the most of any NFL franchise. Hester will have to wait until at least next year.

