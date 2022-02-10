 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Bears great Devin Hester falls short of Hall of Fame dream in Year 1, but his time will come

Hester was not part of the 2022 Hall of Fame class that was announced Thursday, but it seems inevitable that the greatest return man in NFL history will get his moment eventually.

By Jason Lieser
Hester owns the NFL’s all-time record with 20 special teams touchdowns in the regular season, plus he had one in Super Bowl XLI.
AP

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Devin Hester was one of the Bears’ most exciting players in their century of existence and already has secured his spot as one of the franchise’s all-time greats.

Hester doesn’t need the validation of making the Hall of Fame, but it’s a safe bet that he’ll get it eventually despite being left out when the 2022 class was announced Thursday. Hester would’ve been the first to make it primarily as a return man and had hoped for the ultimate validation of getting in on the first ballot.

And his stature in Chicago has never been in question.

He turned what is often a mundane, forgettable part of a game into the main event, and the Bears haven’t had anybody like him.

Hester taking his spot as he awaited a punt or kickoff was as thrilling as it’s been in recent Chicago sports history. The anticipation was right there with Patrick Kane in the open ice, Derrick Rose at the top of the key or Frank Thomas at bat. Stop everything, or risk missing a must-see moment.

Hester owns the NFL record with 20 special teams touchdowns in the regular season and added one of the league’s most spectacular highlights by running back the opening kickoff of Super Bowl XLI against the Colts.

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

Bears return star Devin Hester doesn’t make Pro Football Hall of Fame

Devin Hester, whose ridiculous returns made him the greatest to ever play the game, was not selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Thursday night.

By Patrick Finley

Close Lightfoot ally behind ad campaign to unseat CTU leadership

A former top adviser to Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Lisa Schneider Fabes, is behind a paid social media campaign supporting challengers to the current Chicago Teachers Union leadership team in the union’s upcoming election.

By Nader Issa and Sarah Karp

Out of the spotlight, Rams OLB Leonard Floyd thrives after Bears dump him

Floyd is about to play in his first Super Bowl and is enjoying the ‘peace’ of playing without the mountain of pressure he was under with the Bears.

By Jason Lieser

Rep. Marie Newman keeps on political payroll man who is key witness in House ethics panel probe

Two ethics watchdog groups — FACT, the conservative Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust — and the left-leaning CREW, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington — agree the payments raise ethics questions.

By Lynn Sweet

Springfield must keep its promise on infrastructure

Deferring the annual adjustment in the motor fuel tax would be repeating the mistakes of the past — exactly what the Rebuild Illinois Capital Plan was designed to avoid.

By Kevin Artl

Foxx, Lightfoot announce gun charges tied to deadly Austin gunfight that caused a public clash between the two

Only one man, Thomas Dean, has been charged in the Oct. 1 shooting in the 1200 block of North Mason, even though police initially sought murder and battery charges against five people.

By Tom Schuba