Bears great Devin Hester falls short of Hall of Fame dream in Year 1, but his time will come

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Devin Hester was one of the Bears’ most exciting players in their century of existence and already has secured his spot as one of the franchise’s all-time greats.

Hester doesn’t need the validation of making the Hall of Fame, but it’s a safe bet that he’ll get it eventually despite being left out when the 2022 class was announced Thursday. Hester would’ve been the first to make it primarily as a return man and had hoped for the ultimate validation of getting in on the first ballot.

And his stature in Chicago has never been in question.

He turned what is often a mundane, forgettable part of a game into the main event, and the Bears haven’t had anybody like him.

Hester taking his spot as he awaited a punt or kickoff was as thrilling as it’s been in recent Chicago sports history. The anticipation was right there with Patrick Kane in the open ice, Derrick Rose at the top of the key or Frank Thomas at bat. Stop everything, or risk missing a must-see moment.

Hester owns the NFL record with 20 special teams touchdowns in the regular season and added one of the league’s most spectacular highlights by running back the opening kickoff of Super Bowl XLI against the Colts.