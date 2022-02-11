 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

What to watch for, Super Bowl edition

The key matchup, biggest trend, player to watch and X-factor in Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup between the Bengals and Rams:

By Patrick Finley
Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey celebrates after beating the Bears earlier this season.
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

LOS ANGELES — What to watch for in Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Bengals and Rams:

KEY MATCHUP

This is why the Rams traded for Jalen Ramsey: to lock down the other team’s best receiver. Sunday, that will be the Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase, whose 1,455 receiving yards this season are the most a rookie has ever posted.

“Whoever you think their best man is, put me on him,” the Rams cornerback said this week. “Let me help the team win this game. That’s what it’s all about.”

While he said he’d do whatever his team needs Ramsey — whom Pro Football Focus graded as the best cornerback on the planet this season — will likely follow Chase no matter where he lines up.

Both players epitomize the way their teams look at the world. Chase, like quarterback Joe Burrow, is a first-round draft pick who helped to usher in the Bengals’ surprise turnaround.

Rams GM Les Snead acquired Ramsey punting on the draft. He traded the Rams’ first-round picks in 2016 and 2017 for then-quarterback Jared Goff and the 2018 first-rounder for receiver Brandin Cooks. He traded back out of the first round in 2019 and then dealt the first-rounders in 2020 and 2021 to the Jaguars for Ramsey. The Rams’ 2022 and 2023 picks belong to the Lions after Snead traded them, along with Goff, for quarterback Matthew Stafford.

TRENDING

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks at home during the regular season. Of passers with at least 250 attempts, Stafford ranked fourth in passer rating (107.7) and passing touchdowns (21), fifth in passing yards (2,349) and second in yards gained per pass attempt (8.02).

He’ll play at home Sunday, even if it’s technically a neutral site. It will mark the second time ever — but also the second time in as many years — a team has played the Super Bowl in its own stadium. The Buccaneers won in Tampa, Fla., last year, though the crowd’s size was limited because of the coronavirus.

PLAYER TO WATCH

The Rams’ Cooper Kupp became the first person since 2005 — and only the fourth since 1970 — to win the receiving triple crown. He led the league with 145 receptions, 1,947 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns. Both his receptions and yards are second-most in NFL history.

He’s been even better in the postseason, catching 25 passes for 386 yards and four touchdowns over three games. He needs seven catches Sunday to pass Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce for most postseason catches in a single season.

X-FACTOR

Rookie kicker Evan McPherson has made a walk-off winner in the Bengals’ last two playoff games — a 52-yarder to beat the Titans in the divisional round and 31-yarder in overtime to top the Chiefs in the AFC title game.

He’s 12-for-12 in the playoffs and needs three field goals Sunday to pass Adam Vinatieri, who made 14 in 2016, for the most playoff makes in one year.

Along the way, he’s filed a trademark for his nickname, “Money Mac.”

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

Fact-check: Pritzker claim about Illinois leading Midwest in COVID-19 vaccinations mostly hits the mark

Pritzker spokeswoman Jordan Abudayyeh pointed out that Illinois has vaccinated more people than its neighboring states: Wisconsin, Indiana, Iowa, Missouri, Kentucky and Michigan. But the Midwest is bigger than just those states contiguous to Illinois

By Analisa Trofimuk | Better Government Association

Dear Abby: Customer expects reward after bringing new buyers to artist

The artist is new in the business and wonders whether it’s normal to give someone a gift for introducing patrons.

By Abigail Van Buren

Chicago center trained rabbi, other hostages at Texas synagogue who escaped safely

Secure Community Network, a nonprofit based in River North, ‘saved our lives,’ one hostage said. It works with the FBI and the Homeland Security Department to protect Jewish facilities across the country.

By Frank Main

‘Bel-Air’: ‘Fresh Prince’ as a drama isn’t a bad idea, but does it have to be so dour?

Peacock’s reimagining of the ’90s sitcom goes over the top with drama, conflict and heavy-handed symbolism.

By Richard Roeper

3 wounded by gunfire in Chicago Thursday

The shootings occurred in Fuller Park, Washington Heights and Albany Park

By Sun-Times Wire

New bobblehead collection will benefit Negro Leagues Baseball Museum

The bobbleheads replicate the 13 life-size statues featured at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum’s Field of Legends.

By Sun-Times staff