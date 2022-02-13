 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

A Bengals’ Super Bowl win would be for downtrodden fan bases everywhere

The Bengals hadn’t won a single playoff game between 1991 and 2020 — and then rattled off three this year. Even after those three wins, the Bengals have the second-worst playoff winning percentage of all-time.

By Patrick Finley
Cincinnati Bengals Fan Rally Ahead Of Super Bowl LVI
Quarterback Joe Burrow is introduced during a Bengals rally Monday in Cincinnati.
Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES — Someone sent Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford the same photo that circulated around Twitter on Friday. In Detroit, a T-shirt maker designed and sold a mashup logo of Stafford’s former and current team. Above a mascot with a lion’s body and horns was the word “Detroit Rams.”

For Lions fans, it was the ultimate sign of frustration during Super Bowl week. Online, they argued whether supporting the Rams — to whom the Lions traded Stafford a year ago — was sacrilegious or the right thing to do. The Lions, after all, haven’t won a single playoff game in 30 years.

Stafford, though, was touched.

“I was kinda blown away by it, to be honest with you …” he said Friday. “[My wife] Kelly and I have such a soft spot for Detroit in our heart. … The fact that it seems to be that they have that same soft spot for our family is pretty special.”

Compile a list of the most miserable fan bases in the sport and you hear the same three names: the Lions, the Browns and the Jets. The Bengals, though, might have been No. 4 until a month ago.

Not anymore. When they take the field to face Stafford’s Rams in the Super Bowl on Sunday, they’ll be representing every downtrodden fan base in the NFL. A win against the Rams, who have been to the Super Bowl twice in four years, would strike a blow for every supporter who’s ever walked into a stadium with a paper bag on their head.

The Bengals, after all, hadn’t won a single playoff game between 1991 and 2020 — and then rattled off three this year. Even after those three wins, the Bengals have the second-worst playoff winning percentage of all-time — behind the Lions, of course — and the seventh-worst regular season clip.

(The Bears, by comparison, have four playoff wins in the last 30 years, fewer than all but two franchises that have been in continuous operation).

Joe Burrow, the Bengals’ star quarterback, grew up in The Plains, Ohio, a two-and-a-half hour drive from Cincinnati.

“There really weren’t a lot of Bengals fans in high school and in middle school and growing up,” he said. “It was all Steelers and Browns. There were a few Bengals fans here and there that kinda got made fun of a little bit.”

With good reason. From the year Burrow was born to when he was 13, the Bengals made the playoffs once.

“We’re very proud of the history of the Cincinnati Bengals …” said Zac Taylor, who spent 2016 as the University of Cincinnati offensive coordinator and took the Bengals head coaching job three years ago. “it’s important to embrace all that and understand all that. But this is the 2021 Cincinnati Bengals. [Our players] weren’t a part of all that yet.”

This year’s team has brought its fans bragging rights.

“They haven’t had that in a while,” Burrow said. “I’m excited to give that to them.”

Maybe it’s for the best that the Bengals are too young to appreciate the drought they’ve helped to snap. Burrow is 25, Taylor is 38 and star receiver Ja’Marr Chase is only 21. “Having a fan base like this and bringing this back to the city would be huge,” Chase said. “Especially how they’ve been the past couple years.”

Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth spent his first 11 years with the Bengals — he was part of the interviewing committee that picked Taylor — and can appreciate the turnaround.

“I think being a Bengals fan now might be one of the best eras ever,” he said. “As long as Joe Burrow’s there, they’re probably always gonna be a winner.”

Sunday, they can win their first-ever championship.

“We’re in the present,” Burrow said. “What happened in the past happened in the past. Obviously we weren’t a very good team for several years. Now we’re in the Super Bowl.”

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

Super Bowl LVI could be one-and-done shot at title for Rams, Bengals

This isn’t like Tom Brady’s 2001 Patriots or Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs arriving two years ago. Neither the Rams nor Bengals are presumably at the start of a dynasty.

By Jason Lieser

2 killed, 16-year-old girl among 2 wounded in shootings in Chicago since Friday evening

The fatal shootings occurred in Woodlawn.

By Sun-Times Wire

16-year-old girl wounded in Gresham shooting

The girl was walking on the sidewalk about 11:05 p.m. in the 8400 block of South Gilbert Court when a male she knew fired shots, striking her in the leg, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

DePaul can’t hang on, falls to No. 11 Providence in overtime

The Blue Demons led by 13 points in the second half and made the Friars sweat in the final seconds of overtime before losing 76-73 on Saturday night.

By Sun-Times wires

Young rallies to down Kenwood, win girls city title

With Power Five prospect Skylar Jones leading the way, the Dolphins rallied from 11 down in the first quarter to edge Kenwood 57-55 for their first Public League title since 2019.

By Mike Clark

Bulls outlast Thunder without ailing Zach LaVine

LaVine’s left knee is again an issue worth watching, but DeMar DeRozan continued putting the team on his back, extending his streak with 35 or more points to five games.

By Joe Cowley