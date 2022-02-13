Super Bowl notes: Bengals RB Joe Mixon throws TD

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Bengals’ first touchdown pass Sunday, amazingly, didn’t come spinning off the right hand of all-world quarterback Joe Burrow. On second and goal from the Rams’ 6 with just less than six minutes to play in the Super Bowl, Burrow pitched the ball left to running back Joe Mixon.

Mixon caught the pitch at the 14, running right, and moved two yards backward before he pulled up to throw. Receiver Tee Higgins, who was the outside receiver in the “trips’ formation right, sprinted up the field while all but two of the potential pass catchers came up to block. He was wide open when Mixon lofted the pass to him in the back right-hand corner of the end zone. Higgins caught the pass as safety Nick Scott scrambled to catch up to him.

Mixon became the first non-quarterback to throw a touchdown in the Super Bowl since a play that had Bears imprints all over it. Four years ago, future Bears tight end Trey Burton found future Bears quarterback Nick Foles on a touchdown pass popularized by former Bears offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains.

“Philly Special” featured Foles, then the Eagles quarterback, going into motion as a blocker, Corey Clement taking the snap, running left and handing to Burton on an end around. He threw the ball to a wide-open Foles. The play was based on one the Bears had run a year earlier.

Press Taylor, the Eagles’ quarterbacks coach at the time, suggested running Loggains’ play. His brother Zac called Sunday’s trick play — he’s the Bengals’ head coach and play-caller.

Before Burton’s pass, the last non-quarterback to throw a Super Bowl touchdown was Thornton Township High School alum Antwaan Randle-El, who found Hines Ward for 43 yards 16 years ago.

The Rams’ Lawrence McCutcheon was the last running back to throw a Super Bowl touchdown, 42 year ago.

Floyd gets the QB

Leonard Floyd, who former Bears GM Ryan Pace traded up to draft ninth overall and then released after four disappointing seasons, had the Rams’ only sack of the first half.

Floyd — who signed a one-year deal with the Rams in 2020 and then reupped with the team on a four-year, $4 million deal — sacked Burrow on third-and-6 with 48 seconds to play in the first half.

Beckham hurt

Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who caught a 35-yard pass and a 17-yard touchdown in the first half, hurt his left knee late when he stepped awkwardly running a crossing route in the second quarter. The Rams ruled him out after halftime. Beckham, who will be a free agent this offseason, tore the ACL in the same knee in 2020.