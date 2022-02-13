Super Bowl LVI: Loaded Rams outduel resilient Joe Burrow, Bengals 23-20

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — When a team is as loaded as the Rams, there’s substantial margin for misfortune. Their wealth of talent put them beyond the pressure of needing everything to go right to beat the Bengals in the Super Bowl.

So even with quarterback Matt Stafford looking like the Lions version of himself for most of the game and star wide receiver Odell Beckham exiting early with a knee injury, the Rams had enough to win 23-20 at SoFi Stadium for their first championship since moving to Los Angeles.

It was neither dominant nor beautiful, and they needed a late rally capped by Stafford’s one-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp with 1:25 to win it, but it validated every correct choice the franchise has made since hiring Sean McVay in 2017.

Three years ago, after both teams lost in the playoffs, the Bears thought they and the Rams were at the start of an enduring rivalry in which they’d be regularly battling for a spot in the Super Bowl. But while the Bears veered into various missteps at critical spots like quarterback, head coach, wide receivers and pass rushers, the Rams checked every one of those boxes.

That’s why they’re here, waving around the Lombardi Trophy that has eluded the Bears for almost four decades. A string of great decisions added up to this.

The Rams have stood among the NFL’s heavyweights since the season opener, when they pummeled the Bears in this stadium 34-14 in a demolition so thorough that the lopsided final score didn’t do it justice.

While the Rams provided an enviable blueprint for the rest of the league, there’s also something to be gleaned from quarterback Joe Burrow and the upstart Bengals.

If Burrow can make it work under the circumstances he faced Sunday, there’s no question his name will be in the conversation for most dangerous quarterback in the NFL going forward.

As the Bengals’ struggling offensive line went up against Aaron Donald and the Rams’ ferocious pass rush, Burrow was under duress all game.

The Rams pressured Burrow on 43% of his drop-backs, which was more than double the heat Stafford felt. Stafford had an average of 2.9 seconds to throw, versus 2.4 for Burrow. The Rams sacked Burrow seven times.

That’s almost like the quarterbacks playing completely different sports. Time is everything for a pocket passer. And Burrow held his own despite having very little of it.

Burrow’s situation was reminiscent of what Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes faced against the Buccaneers in the Super Bowl last year.

Mahomes, playing through a toe injury that required surgery, couldn’t overcome it. Burrow, as he has most of the season, navigated the constant flood in the pocket well enough to keep the Bengals in reach to the end.

He finished with 22 of 32 completions, 263 yards and a touchdown pass for a 100.9 passer rating.

Stafford, with the advantage of a mostly clear pocket, went 26 of 40 for 283 yards, three touchdown passes and two interceptions for an 89.9 rating.

Kupp caught eight passes for 92 yards and two of those touchdowns to win Super Bowl MVP.

While it’s difficult to discern whether this is truly the start of something big for a Bengals team that went 10-7, lost to the Bears and has a middling defense, it certainly is the first chapter of Burrow’s rise. He’ll be a problem for the rest of the NFL for a long time.

One of those seven sacks forced his right knee — the one in which he tore his ACL Last season — the wrong direction with 11:38 remaining. It was a scary moment as he hopped off the field on one foot, but Burrow quickly shooed away trainers on the sideline and went about the business of reviewing the coverages he faced on the previous possessions.

He stayed in the game, but clearly didn’t have full mobility. He was still jogging around off to the side of the Bengals’ huddle before his first play back, trying to gauge how strong his knee was. Without the ability to dodge trouble at least a little, he’d be in for a big problem against the Rams.

Burrow gutted it out and kept the Bengals on the fringe of forcing overtime, forced to concede only after being forced to fling an incomplete pass as Donald wrapped him up on fourth-and-one at the Rams’ 49-yard line with 39 seconds left.

The Bears hope they’ve found not only that talent, but that toughness in quarterback Justin Fields. His toughness is unquestionable.

Fields flew into Los Angeles on Saturday so he could attend the game, so he knows where the bar sits for him. The Bears are looking for him to ascend like Burrow, and then it’s on them to build everything else around him in a way comparable to what the Rams laid out for Stafford.