Super Bowl LVI: 3 quick hits, including incredible start to Sean McVay’s career

The Bears (2018) and Rams (‘17) took big swings on relatively inexperienced offensive coordinators, and the McVay move has paid off tremendously.

By Jason Lieser
McVay is now 62-29 as Rams coach, including the playoffs.
AP Photos

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Super Bowl LVI was wild, with the Bengals coming within minutes of rocking the league with an upset before Matthew Stafford and the Rams escaped with a 23-20 win and the Lombardi Trophy.

Here are three quick hits from the game:

Kupp crushes

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp won Super Bowl MVP, and it was well deserved after a dominant season. He’s just the eighth receiver to win the award, capping a season in which he won the receiving Triple Crown with 145 catches, 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns.

McVay’s masterpiece

The Rams and Bears took similar swings on relatively inexperienced offensive coordinators when they hired Sean McVay and Matt Nagy, respectively. McVay has been an overwhelming success by going 55-26 in the regular season, 7-3 in the playoffs and reaching two Super Bowls. And he’s still just 36.

Three thrillers

The Bengals believe they have the best wide receiver trio in the NFL, and it’s hard to argue after Tee Higgins, Ja’Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd lit up the Rams in the Super Bowl. Even with Jalen Ramsey moving between Higgins and Chase, those three totaled 14 catches, 237 yards and two touchdowns — both by Higgins, including a 75-yarder one-on-one with Ramsey to open the second half.

