Dick Butkus again sacks Aaron Rodgers on Twitter

The Bears Hall of Famer says he had nothing to do with the Packers QB’s breakup from actress Shailene Woodley.

By Gene Farris
Dick Butkus says he had nothing to do with the Aaron Rodgers-Shailene Woodley breakup.
Paul Sancya/AP

Thanks to Twitter, Bears legend Dick Butkus finds new ways to attack the Green Bay Packers.

Butkus, whose apparent new favorite hobby is trolling Aaron Rodgers, took a new shot at Rodgers after the Packers quarterback’s breakup with actress Shailene Woodley, saying he had nothing to do with the couple’s split.

He later tweeted a joking complaint about someone named “shailene whatsapp” trying to contact him.

Butkus has been on Twitter since 2020, but the social media platform verified his account in January. Since then, he has become one of the site’s more popular feeds with over 184,000 followers.

