Dick Butkus again sacks Aaron Rodgers on Twitter

Thanks to Twitter, Bears legend Dick Butkus finds new ways to attack the Green Bay Packers.

Butkus, whose apparent new favorite hobby is trolling Aaron Rodgers, took a new shot at Rodgers after the Packers quarterback’s breakup with actress Shailene Woodley, saying he had nothing to do with the couple’s split.

for all of you who have asked

i am not the reason shailene woodley and @AaronRodgers12 have broken up — Dick Butkus (@thedickbutkus) February 17, 2022

He later tweeted a joking complaint about someone named “shailene whatsapp” trying to contact him.

every time i try to engage here my phone gets interupted by someone named shailene whatsapp — Dick Butkus (@thedickbutkus) February 18, 2022

Butkus has been on Twitter since 2020, but the social media platform verified his account in January. Since then, he has become one of the site’s more popular feeds with over 184,000 followers.