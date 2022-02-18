Bears hire Jim Arthur as strength coach

The Bears have hired Jim Arthur as their strength and conditioning coach, the team announced Friday. He replaces Jason Loscalzo.

Arthur was the Bears’ head strength and conditioning coach from 2008-14 after serving three seasons as an assistant to Rusty Jones. He was the Bears’ assistant strength coach in 2015, when Jason George was hired under new general manager Ryan Pace. Arthur was the Dolphins’ assistant strength and conditioning coach from 2016-21.

Loscalzo had been the Bears’ strength coach since 2018, when Pace revamped the conditioning/training staffs under new coach Matt Nagy.