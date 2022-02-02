 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Bears name Alan Williams defensive coordinator, add 2 position coaches

Matt Eberflus is bringing a Colts cohort with him to run the Bears defense.

By Patrick Finley
Indianapolis Colts 2011 Headshots
The Bears named Alan Williams their defensive coordinator.
Photo by NFL via Getty Images

MOBILE, Ala. — Matt Eberflus is bringing a Colts cohort with him to run the Bears defense.

Alan Williams, the Colts’ defensive backs/safeties coach the last four seasons, was named the Bears’ defensive coordinator on Wednesday. He will call plays and run Eberflus’ 4-3, Cover 2 scheme. Eberflus was the Colts’ defensive coordinator the past four seasons.

The 52-year-old Williams has spent the last 21 years in the NFL. He was the Vikings’ defensive coordinator from 2012-13 and was the Lions’ defensive backs/safeties coach from 2014-17. He worked for the Colts in between, first as a the defensive backs coach from 2002-11 and then in the same role starting in 2018, when Eberflus was named defensive coordinator.

Eberflus is bringing another in another former Colts coach, Dave Borgonzi, to be in charge of the team’s linebackers. He spent the last four seasons in the same role with the Colts. Borgonzi coached under Lovie Smith in Tampa Bay from 2014-15. With the Colts, he helped develop star linebacker Darius Leonard. Borgonzi’s brother, Mike, worked closely with new Bears GM Ryan Poles in the Chiefs’ front office.

Eberflus picked an offensive line coach, too — Chris Morgan, the assistant offensive line coach for the Steelers last year and the offensive line coach for the Falcons from 2015-20. The Bears considered the offensive line coaching role critical to their team; Poles is a former offensive lineman himself.

The team interviewed Joe Brady for their quarterbacks coach job Wednesday but NFL Network reported Wednesday he is set to become the Bills’ quarterbacks coach.

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

Just when it seems like the Ayo Dosunmu hype quieted, Tuesday happens

On a team with Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic, it would seem that the media flocking around a rookie to continue telling his story would be far-fetched. Then again, very little Dosunmu has done this season fits the norm.

By Joe Cowley

Former Browns coach Hue Jackson suggests team paid out bonuses for tanking

"Truth just starting to seep out of what really happens in the NFL. Trust me there are some great owners out there and there are some people you better dig deeper and see the truth," Jackson tweeted.

By USA TODAY SPORTS

Pritzker budget proposal to include extra $500 million in pension payments

The governor’s top advisers say the new spending plan keeps the state on track to end in the black for back-to-back years for the first time in 25 years.

By Mitchell Armentrout

9 inches of snow and climbing in parts of Chicago area as winter storm warning remains in effect until evening

Some areas downstate could get more than a foot from the first wave of the storm. The National Weather Service said a second wave on Thursday may not be as severe as first forecast, with snowfall the heaviest south of Interstate 55.

By Sun-Times Wire

The CDC’s insistence on ‘universal masking’ in schools looks less scientific every day

That recommendation, which never had a firm basis, is even harder to justify in the current context.

By Jacob Sullum

Nicky Delmonico rejoins White Sox as minor league hitting coach

White Sox announce 2022 player development staff.

By Daryl Van Schouwen