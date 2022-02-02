 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Bears exec Champ Kelly named Raiders assistant GM

Kelly had been the Bears’ assistant player personnel director since 2017 after spending two years as the team’s pro scouting director under Ryan Pace.

By Patrick Finley
Champ Kelly is the Raiders’ new assistant GM.
Anthony “Champ” Kelly, the Bears executive who interviewed for the general manager position with both the Bears and Raiders, was named the Raiders’ assistant GM on Wednesday. He’ll work under Dave Ziegler, whom the Raiders hired this week.

Kelly had been the Bears’ assistant player personnel director since 2017 after spending two years as the team’s pro scouting director under Ryan Pace. Kelly came to the Bears from the Broncos, where he worked from 2007-14.

Kelly was well-liked among Bears players; when he interviewed for the team’s GM job on Jan. 13, many Tweeted support on social media. Kelly interviewed for the Raiders’ job exacly a week later.

New Bears GM Ryan Poles hired a deputy four days after he landed the job: Ian Cunningham, the Eagles’ co-player personnel director. He began work with the Bears on Saturday.

The Raiders hired Ziegler and new head coach Josh McDaniels, both from the Patriots, this week.

