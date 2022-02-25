Matt Nagy lands with Chiefs, Andy Reid

Former Bears head coach Matt Nagy is back in the NFL, not surprisingly with mentor Andy Reid and the Chiefs.

Nagy, 43, was hired as a senior assistant/quarterbacks coach for Reid, the Chiefs announced Friday. He replaces Mike Kafka, the former St. Rita and Northwestern quarterback who was hired as the Giants’ offensive coordinator. Nagy will be reunited with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was a rookie in 2017 when Nagy was the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator.

Nagy, who was fired by the Bears on Jan. 10 after four seasons, spent his first 10 seasons in the NFL under Reid, with the Eagles (2008-12) and Chiefs (2013-17). He was the Chiefs’ quarterbacks coach from 2013-15 and offensive coordinator in 2016-17 before being hired by the Bears.

Nagy was 34-31 in four seasons with the Bears, but 22-27 after going 12-4 and winning the NFC North in his debut season in 2018. He made two playoff appearances with the Bears, losing to the Eagles in 2018 and the Saints in 2020.

Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace were fired following a 6-11 season in 2021. Pace was hired by the Falcons on Thursday as a senior personnel executive.