 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Matt Nagy lands with Chiefs, Andy Reid

The former Bears head coach was hired by the Chiefs as a senior assistant/quarterbacks coach — reuniting him with mentor Andy Reid — and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

By Mark Potash
Matt Nagy was 34-31 in four seasons as the Bears’ head coach, with two playoff appearances.&nbsp;
Matt Nagy was 34-31 in four seasons as the Bears’ head coach, with two playoff appearances. 
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Former Bears head coach Matt Nagy is back in the NFL, not surprisingly with mentor Andy Reid and the Chiefs.

Nagy, 43, was hired as a senior assistant/quarterbacks coach for Reid, the Chiefs announced Friday. He replaces Mike Kafka, the former St. Rita and Northwestern quarterback who was hired as the Giants’ offensive coordinator. Nagy will be reunited with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was a rookie in 2017 when Nagy was the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator.

Nagy, who was fired by the Bears on Jan. 10 after four seasons, spent his first 10 seasons in the NFL under Reid, with the Eagles (2008-12) and Chiefs (2013-17). He was the Chiefs’ quarterbacks coach from 2013-15 and offensive coordinator in 2016-17 before being hired by the Bears.

Nagy was 34-31 in four seasons with the Bears, but 22-27 after going 12-4 and winning the NFC North in his debut season in 2018. He made two playoff appearances with the Bears, losing to the Eagles in 2018 and the Saints in 2020.

Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace were fired following a 6-11 season in 2021. Pace was hired by the Falcons on Thursday as a senior personnel executive.

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

The last nun left at Near North Side Episcopal convent isn’t leaving without a fight

Sister Judith Mandrath’s Order of St. Anne has hired a lawyer who’s fighting the Episcopal Church to allow her to remain at the convent on North LaSalle Drive.

By Stefano Esposito

Atlanta, the capital of failed Bears GMs, now has Ryan Pace and Phil Emery on staff

Pace, who had a 48-65 record in Chicago, joins Emery, who brought chaos to the Bears.

By Rick Morrissey

Baseball labor negotiators continue to meet

MLB and MLBPA representatives met for the fifth straight day during a week with no sign of significant progress.

By Ronald Blum | Associated Press

CSO, Riccardo Muti: a superb Beethoven No. 9 delivers ‘ode to joy at an awful moment of sadness’

As a show of support for Ukraine, Thursday night’s concert demonstrated there is no more fitting work for this dark moment than this landmark symphony, which sums up Beethoven’s lifelong belief in hope and freedom. It shows the best of what humanity has to offer while the world is witnessing the worst.

By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times

Another Evanston official quits amid lifeguard abuse scandal at suburb’s beaches

Lawrence Hemingway’s resignation is the latest in a string of departures of high-level officials since beach workers’ accusations became public.

By Dan Mihalopoulos | WBEZ Chicago

IOC asks sports organizations to cancel events in Russia, Belarus

The request from the Olympic body came after UEFA moved the Champions League final from St. Petersburg to suburban Paris, and after the governing body of skiing and Formula One pulled upcoming races from Russia.

By Graham Dunbar | AP