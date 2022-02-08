 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Bears’ Justin Fields makes his own ownership claim to Wisconsin

According to sportswear retailer Lids, Fields tops the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers with the best-selling NFL jersey in Wisconsin.

By Gene Farris
Bears quarterback Justin Fields has raced to No. 1 in Wisconsin.
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers claimed to own the Bears. But Justin Fields has an ownership stake in Wisconsin.

Ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl, sportswear retailer Lids released a map showing the best-selling player jersey for each state. And it’s no surprise that Patrick Mahomes leads in Missouri, Joe Burrow is tops in Ohio and Tom Brady is the king of Florida.

It was a bit of a shock to see Fields as the top-selling jersey in Packer-land. (Has Rodgers – who could wind up leaving Green Bay already worn out his welcome?)

Whatever the case, the folks in Green Bay can at least take solace that the Packers jerseys overall are still topping the sales charts up north.

