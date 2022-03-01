The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 1, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Ex-Bears coach Matt Nagy ‘fired up’ to rejoin Chiefs as QBs coach

Chiefs coach Andy Reid’s only hesitation was whether Nagy would be enthusiastic despite a fatiguing tenure in Chicago and having to accept a lateral move.

Jason Lieser By Jason Lieser
 March 01, 2022 04:48 PM
SHARE Ex-Bears coach Matt Nagy ‘fired up’ to rejoin Chiefs as QBs coach
nagy__64_.jpg

Nagy went 34-31 as Bears coach, including 22-27 over his last three seasons.

AP Photos

INDIANAPOLIS — The Bears couldn’t get rid of former coach Matt Nagy fast enough, firing him less than 24 hours after their season finale in January.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, thought bringing him back was the perfect way to complete their coaching staff. When coach Andy Reid decided to offer him a job as quarterbacks coach and senior assistant, his only hesitation was whether Nagy would be enthusiastic about such a lateral move.

“Matt was the logical answer, if he wanted to do that,” Reid said of replacing former assistant Mike Kafka, now the Giants’ offensive coordinator. “I didn’t know where he’d be (mentally) after being a head coach. But he was fired up to do it.”

Nagy worked under Reid with the Eagles and Chiefs from 2008 through ’17 before the Bears hired him. He was the offensive coordinator in Kansas City his final two seasons, with Eric Bieniemy working under him as running backs coach. Bieniemy took over as offensive coordinator in 2018 and is now Nagy’s boss.

It’s an ideal spot for Nagy to rehab his reputation as an offensive coach after the Bears went 34-31, ranked 24th in scoring and had the seventh-worst team passer rating in the NFL under his watch.

If the Chiefs are successful during his stint there — and why wouldn’t they be, given that they’ve been top-six in scoring every season with Patrick Mahomes? — Nagy could reemerge as a coordinator or head-coaching candidate.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Next up in Justin Fields’ growth: getting him a ‘dependability piece’
Halas Intrigue, Episode 217: Ryan Poles stops by!
Packers GM: Aaron Rodgers still weighing 2022 decision
With decision looming this month, new Bears GM mum about Tarik Cohen’s health
Packers will play first international game this season
Bears bosses head into first combine with money to spend — but few draft picks
The Latest
merlin_82638519.jpg
Columnists
What Illinois House, Senate members are doing for Biden’s State of the Union address
Rep, Mary Miller, R-Ill., is boycotting the speech. Rep. Mike Quiqley, D-Ill., co-chair of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus, distributed blue and yellow ribbons to members.
By Lynn Sweet
March 01, 2022 05:48 PM
“Everyone has to sacrifice to get where we want to get, and maybe some more than others, but winning games makes it more comfortable,” the Bulls’ Nikola Vucevich said.
Bulls
Nikola Vucevic is comfortable in his role with the Bulls
In his days with Orlando, the big man knew he was option No. 1. He knew change was coming as soon as the front office added DeMar DeRozan.
By Joe Cowley
March 01, 2022 05:40 PM
merlin_102947742.jpg
Bears
Next up in Justin Fields’ growth: getting him a ‘dependability piece’
A second-year quarterback needs a best friend to throw to when times get tough.
By Patrick Finley
March 01, 2022 05:39 PM
The Leighton Criminal Courthouse.
Crime
Man charged with fatally shooting cousin last year in Austin
Cook County Judge Maryam Ahmad ordered Marquis Dixon held without bail Tuesday on a charge of first-degree murder in the May 22, 2021 shooting of Jerry Thornton.
By Matthew Hendrickson
March 01, 2022 05:17 PM
Barbara Gaines
Theater
Barbara Gaines exiting Chicago Shakespeare Theater post
“My mission over these many years has been to fill the world with the humanity of Shakespeare — a writer who understands the immediacy of being human,” Gaines said.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
March 01, 2022 05:04 PM