The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Another quiet day in free agency as Bears GM Ryan Poles seems to keep eye on future

Poles needs to replenish the roster and support QB Justin Fields, but not at the risk of cramping his massive opportunity in 2023.

Jason Lieser By Jason Lieser
 March 15, 2022 07:25 PM
SHARE Another quiet day in free agency as Bears GM Ryan Poles seems to keep eye on future
poles.jpg

Poles is in his first season as Bears general manager.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Bears general manager Ryan Poles inherited a team with a long list of deficiencies and has ample salary-cap space with which to address them.

So why isn’t he doing anything?

As other teams splashed money all over the place during the first two days of free agency, the Bears have been mostly quiet. They picked up former Bengals defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi on a three-year, $40.5 million deal Monday, but otherwise seem to be waiting for the market to get a little more manageable.

And that’s prudent of Poles. He seems smart enough to avoid the mistake his predecessor Ryan Pace made by failing to acknowledge that he had a mediocre team. Pace always thought the Bears were one or two big acquisitions away from being a championship contender and had no hesitation making win-now moves.

One of Poles’ strongest assets is that he came into this with clear eyes. He has no attachment to anything Pace and the previous administration built. That blueprint got everybody fired as the Bears tumbled to 6-11 last season.

The Bears hired Poles to clear out that mess, salvaging valuable pieces like Roquan Smith and Darnell Mooney along the way, and rebuild according to his own design. No one expects that to be a one-year turnaround.

Given that his first order of business was to trade star pass rusher Khalil Mack for draft picks, it’s obvious that Poles — even with all his ambition — knows this will be a gradual process.

In his various media appearances, he hasn’t hinted at a timeline. He hasn’t hinted at much of anything, really, because he’s trying to use unpredictability to his advantage.

The most he revealed as far as free agency is concerned was implying he was inclined to wait until players, “start to trickle down and the price points come down a little bit,” and he’d likely stay patient until “things settle down a little.”

But his moves, and non-moves, speak louder than any comment he could fire off at a press conference.

The Bears will start spending soon. They have to. With as many as 30 players leaving in free agency, they’ll need people just to fill out the roster.

Offensive guard James Daniels was the latest to leave when he agreed to a three-year, $26.5 million deal with the Steelers on Tuesday, NFL Network reported.

The Bears also re-signed long snapper Patrick Scales to a one-year deal, a source said. 

Big picture: Poles must do what he can to facilitate a breakout season by quarterback Justin Fields, but not at the cost of hindering what he can do in 2023. The Bears have all their draft picks next year, and OverTheCap calculates them at $131.7 million in salary-cap space, which is second in the NFL. All the dead money from Pace’s tenure — the Bears have a league-high $45.1 million of it on the books this year — will be gone.

That’s when Poles can really start drawing up big ideas. If he’s impatient now, he’ll close the door on that opportunity.

So he’s likely to look for solid help at reasonable prices, particularly on the offensive line and at wide receiver.

The Jaguars ponied up a total of $121.5 million in their offers to wide receiver Christian Kirk and offensive guard Brandon Scherff. The Bears don’t want to get in that kind of bidding war.

Instead, shorter, modest deals for veteran receivers like Jarvis Landry and T.Y. Hilton would be more sensible because they won’t cramp Poles’ long-term plans.

His passivity in the early rush of free agency indicates this will probably be a transition season. The real fireworks likely are a year away. It’s hardly thrilling, but it makes sense.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears continue to stress out their fans
Former Bears OL James Daniels leaves for Steelers, joining Mitch Trubisky: report
Bears transaction tracker: Who’s coming and going in free agency
Bears get DT for 4-3 in former Bengal Larry Ogunjobi
Bears sign DT Larry Ogunjobi from Bengals for 3 years, $40.5 million
Mitch Trubisky gets another chance to start — in Pittsburgh
The Latest
A supporter lift his fist in the air at the memorial site where Adam Toledo was shot and killed near 24th Street and Sawyer Avenue in Little Village.
Chicago
Activists, some City Council members saddened by no charges in Toledo, Alvarez shootings
“We are all sad right now. Little Village is sad,” said Baltazar Enriquez, a community organizer.
By Manny Ramos and Fran Spielman
March 15, 2022 08:00 PM
Reba McEntire, performs onstage during Inaugural Gateway Celebrity Fight Night on March 12, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. The legendary country singer will release a CD and DVD filled with hymns titled&nbsp;“My Chains Are Gone,” on March 25.
Music
It’s all happy trails for Reba McEntire on new road trek
“I’m happier than I’ve been in so long, and I thank God every day for that blessing,” says McEntire.
By Tricia Despres - For the Sun-Times
March 15, 2022 07:48 PM
Dr. Allison Arwady listens as Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks to reporters, during a press conference at City Hall last month.
Coronavirus
Pandemic progress report: Chicago in ‘much better place’ now than ‘any other point’ — but don’t ditch those masks just yet
Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady advised Chicagoans to enjoy the sense of normalcy — but to be ready for mitigations to return in case of another surge. Arwady added any such move would just be “temporary,” and “hopefully, it’s not something we’ll need again.”
By Mitchell Armentrout
March 15, 2022 07:36 PM
1025390664_78306341.JPG
White Sox
A stronger Lucas Giolito adds 20 pounds to 6-6 frame
White Sox right-hander builds up strength in lower half
By Daryl Van Schouwen
March 15, 2022 07:15 PM
merlin_104548640.jpg
Chicago
Rogers Park tenants seek fixes after renovations left faulty stoves, bug infestations
Residents from Northpoint Apartments in the city’s Far North Side went public Tuesday after months of trying to get repairs done to solve bug infestations, issues with their appliances and proper heat in their homes. Related Midwest said it’s invested $21 million in repairs at the federally subsidized housing complex.
By Elvia Malagón
March 15, 2022 06:32 PM