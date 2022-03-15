Bears to add ex-Raiders ILB Nicholas Morrow: report

The Bears are slowly piecing together their roster in free agency and are expected to sign former Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow once players are eligible to do so Wednesday.

Morrow agreed to a deal Tuesday evening, NFL Network reported.

He made the Raiders’ roster as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and played 62 games for them over his first four seasons before missing all of 2021 with an ankle injury. He was designated to return late in the season, but never appeared in a game.

Morrow, 26, had 254 tackles, four sacks and two interceptions with the Raiders. He started 11 games in 2020.

The Bears could line him up with standout linebacker Roquan Smith as they revamp their defense under Matt Eberflus.

Morrow is the third free agent with whom the Bears have agreed to terms, joining defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi and offensive guard/center Lucas Patrick. They also re-signed long snapper Patrick Scales to a one-year deal.

