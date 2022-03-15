The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears to sign OL Lucas Patrick to 2-year, $8 million deal: source

The Bears already took Aaron Rodgers’ position coach. Now they’re poaching one of his offensive linemen.

Patrick Finley By Patrick Finley
 March 15, 2022 10:27 PM
merlin_101722253.jpg

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and guard Lucas Patrick speak during the Bears game in October.

Jeffrey Phelps, AP Photos

Guard/center Lucas Patrick, who started 28 games over the past two seasons in Green Bay, is signing with the Bears on a two-year, $8 million deal, a source confirmed to the Sun-Times late Tuesday night. He’ll get $4 million guaranteed in Year 1. It’s unclear exactly where he’ll play with the Bears — the team watched guard James Daniels leave for the Steelers earlier Tuesday, while center Sam Mustipher has been below league-average the last two years.

Luke Getsy, the Bears’ new offensive coordinator, has a history with the 6-3, 313-pounder, who spent the last five years in Green Bay after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Duke.

New general manager Ryan Poles has been open about wanting to change the Bears’ offensive line. Tackles Germain Ifedi and Jason Peters figure to leave via free agency, and Daniels signed a three-year deal despite being one of the league’s youngest free agents. It’s unclear if Poles views former second-round pick Teven Jenkins as a guard or tackle.

Patrick, though, gives him some versatility as he examines the second wave of free agency this week.

Teams can’t make signings official until the start of the league year Wednesday afternoon.

