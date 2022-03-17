Allen Robinson signs 3-year deal with Rams

Allen Robinson has finally got a quarterback.

The former Bears receiver agreed to a three-year deal with the defending Super Bowl champion Rams and quarterback Matthew Stafford. He’ll get $46.5 million with $30.7 million fully guaranteed on a three-year deal, a source confirmed to the Sun-Times.

Robinson, 28, was the Bears’ best offensive player the last four seasons and repeatedly sought a long-term deal to stay with the team. He aspired to set the franchise’s all-time receiving records.

Given Robinson’s prowess as their top option in the passing game and the team’s longstanding offensive struggles, he made a decent run at it in just 57 games. Robinson left the Bears ranking ninth all-time in receptions (293), 11th in yards receiving (3,561) and 21st in touchdown catches (18).

He did all that Mitch Trubisky, Nick Foles, Andy Dalton and rookie Justin Fields as his quarterbacks. The Bears ranked 26th in team passer rating (85.2) during Robinson’s time with them.

The Bears signed Robinson in 2018 when he was coming off a torn ACL with the Jaguars, and he far outperformed his three-year, $42 million contract. He and former general manager Ryan Pace went through prolonged, fruitless negotiations for an extension, and the Bears used the franchise tag on him last season at a cost of $18 million.

Between injuries, quarterback struggles and coach Matt Nagy’s dysfunctional offense, Robinson had just 38 catches, 410 yards and one touchdown in 12 games.

