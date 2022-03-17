Bears punter Pat O’Donnell heading to the Packers

For the first time since 2013, the Bears are going to have a new starting punter.

Pat O’Donnell, whom Phil Emery drafted in the sixth round eight years ago, is expected to sign with the Packers, a source confirmed Thursday morning. The longest-tenured Bears player became a free agent Wednesday.

Appearing in 128 games for the Bears, he played for three head coaches and under two general managers, not counting head coach Matt Eberflus and GM Ryan Poles, who were hired earlier this year.

O’Donnell had one of the best statistical seasons of his career last year; his 46.2 yards per punt was the second-highest mark of his career. He had a 72-yard punt, too, which is tied for the second-longest kick of his career.

He’ll join the Packers, who are setting about improving a special teams unit that cost the team its playoff game against the 49ers. The Bears will look for a punter to join the two remaining members of its special teams core: kicker Cairo Santos and snapper Patrick Scales. The Bears re-signed Scales on Wednesday.

