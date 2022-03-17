The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 17, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears punter Pat O’Donnell heading to the Packers

For the first time since 2013, the Bears are going to have a new starting punter.

Patrick Finley By Patrick Finley
 March 17, 2022 08:41 AM
SHARE Bears punter Pat O’Donnell heading to the Packers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Chicago Bears

Pat O’Donnell warms up in 2020.

Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

For the first time since 2013, the Bears are going to have a new starting punter.

Pat O’Donnell, whom Phil Emery drafted in the sixth round eight years ago, is expected to sign with the Packers, a source confirmed Thursday morning. The longest-tenured Bears player became a free agent Wednesday.

Appearing in 128 games for the Bears, he played for three head coaches and under two general managers, not counting head coach Matt Eberflus and GM Ryan Poles, who were hired earlier this year.

O’Donnell had one of the best statistical seasons of his career last year; his 46.2 yards per punt was the second-highest mark of his career. He had a 72-yard punt, too, which is tied for the second-longest kick of his career.

He’ll join the Packers, who are setting about improving a special teams unit that cost the team its playoff game against the 49ers. The Bears will look for a punter to join the two remaining members of its special teams core: kicker Cairo Santos and snapper Patrick Scales. The Bears re-signed Scales on Wednesday.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears transaction tracker: Who’s coming and going in free agency
Khalil Mack grateful for his Bears career: ‘It was a special time’
Bears cut veteran LB Danny Trevathan
Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and the Bears’ decades-long dearth of icons
Bears Pro Bowl returner Jakeem Grant headed to Browns in free agency
Bears to add ex-Raiders ILB Nicholas Morrow
The Latest
Actress Lesley Nicol.
Theater
‘Downton Abbey’ actress Lesley Nicol cooks up solo stage show, playing at Greenhouse Theater Center
In ‘How the Hell Did I Get Here?,’ Nicol takes the audience on an ‘autobiographical musical’ journey through her life.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
March 17, 2022 10:00 AM
For someone&nbsp;who’s 50, an increase from drinking the equivalent of&nbsp;half a beer or half-glass of wine daily to a full pint or glass of wine was associated with brain shrinkage equivalent to aging two years.
Well
One beer or glass of wine a day could cause your brain to shrink, study suggests
The brain shrinks as you age. But alcohol intake could lead to an accelerated decline in its size and a faster decline in memory, decision-making and other brain functions.
By Mike Snider | USA Today
March 17, 2022 10:00 AM
beth_102_mp_01131rt_1.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Life & Beth’: Amy Schumer both amusing and involving as a woman looking inward
Writing, directing and subtly portraying an unhappy person looking back to her adolescence for answers, the comedian creates an ideal vehicle for her talents.
By Richard Roeper
March 17, 2022 10:00 AM
A Russian court extended the arrest of WNBA player Brittney Griner until May 19.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Brittney Griner’s arrest extended until May 19 by Russian court
Griner was detained at a Moscow airport in February after Russian authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges.
By Associated Press
March 17, 2022 09:47 AM
Notre Dame players celebrate after defeating Rutgers 89-87 in double overtime in a First Four game in the NCAA Tournament.
College Sports
Notre Dame advances with 2OT win over Rutgers
Notre Dame advances to a first-round game Friday against No. 6 Alabama in San Diego.
By Mitch Stacy | Associated Press
March 17, 2022 09:35 AM