Thursday, March 17, 2022
Bears to sign Packers WR Equanimeous St. Brown

The Notre Dame alum played in both 26 percent of the Packers’ offensive snaps and 26 percent of their special teams downs last year.

Patrick Finley By Patrick Finley
 March 17, 2022 05:38 PM
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers

Receiver Equanimeous St. Brown is tackled by the Vikings in January.

Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Bears finally agreed to sign a receiver on Thursday, adding former Notre Dame and Packers player Equanimeous St. Brown to a one-year deal, a source confirmed.

In his last three years with the Packers, St. Brown worked alongside Luke Getsy, who was the team’s quarterback coach and passing game coordinator. The Bears hired Getsy as their offensive coordinator in January.

He had only nine catches for 98 yards last year, one year after catching seven passes for 117 yards. He had 21 receptions for 328 yards as a rookie in 2018. He spent 2019 on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

St. Brown played in both 26 percent of the Packers’ offensive snaps and 26 percent of their special teams downs last year.

St. Brown was Notre Dame’s offensive player of the year as a sophomore in 2016.

When the league season began Wednesday, the Bears were left with only two receivers on their roster who caught passes last year: Darnell Mooney and Dazz Newsome. They figure to add more pass-catchers in free agency — and maybe next month’s draft, too.

