The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears safety Deon Bush signs with Chiefs

A fourth-round draft pick by Ryan Pace in 2016, Bush was a valuable reserve in six seasons and started four games in place of injured starter Tashaun Gipson last season.

Mark Potash By Mark Potash
 March 23, 2022 08:28 AM
SHARE Bears safety Deon Bush signs with Chiefs
merlin_103009613.jpg

Deon Bush played a career-high 377 snaps on defense in 2021, with four starts in place of injured starter Tashaun Gipson.

David Banks/AP Photos

Free agent safety Deon Bush, a valuable back-up who started 13 games in six seasons with the Bears — including four last year — has signed a one-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, ESPN has reported.

Bush, 27, was a fourth-round draft pick out of Miami (Fla.) by previous general manager Ryan Pace in 2016. He never won a starting job but played a key role as a replacement — for injured starter Eddie Jackson in 2018 (including the playoff game against the Eagles) and injured starter Tashaun Gipson last season. He also was in a rotation at safety when he wasn’t starting — leading to a career-high 377 snaps on defense (44%) in 2021.

The Bears still are looking for a starting safety opposite Jackson for 2022, with veteran Tashaun Gipson in free agency and not expected to be back. The Bears signed veteran safety DeAndre Houston-Carson on Sunday. Houston-Carson, a sixth-round draft pick by Pace in 2016, is a special teams leader in the mold of Sherrick McManis, but also emerged as a contributor at safety, with his first three NFL starts and a career- high 419 snaps (50%) on defense in 2021.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Ex-Bears WR Allen Robinson pined to play in Rams’ offense while watching from afar
Bears WR Byron Pringle: ‘Justin Fields comes to play’
Center Lucas Patrick brings grit — and a winning attitude — to Bears’ offense
NFL power rankings: Where do Broncos, Browns stand with new quarterbacks?
Bears transaction tracker: Who’s coming and going in free agency
Bears to sign former Colts defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad
The Latest
Screen_Shot_2018_03_11_at_7.05.21_PM.png
Crime
Gunman fatally shoots man, wounds woman at Burr Ridge office building before killing himself, police say.
Police were called to 15W475 South Frontage Road in the southwest suburb around 3 p.m. Tuesday after the gunman shot two co-workers, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 23, 2022 06:24 AM
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Can I help friend whose weight has become unhealthy?
Reader doesn’t want to lose her pal, who is pre-diabetic, but worries about offending her if she says something.
By Abigail Van Buren
March 23, 2022 06:00 AM
A man was struck by a car Mar. 16, 2022, in Morgan Park.
News
Chicago police officer injured after crashing into tree in Austin
The officer driving was taken to the hospital in good condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 23, 2022 05:58 AM
A rendering of the project proposed for 3831 W. Chicago Ave.
Business
$33 million project proposed for West Humboldt Park
The residential and commercial development is from A.J. Patton of 548 Development, whose past work has drawn notice from Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration.
By David Roeder
March 23, 2022 05:30 AM
19_BleeckerStreet_InfiniteStorm_Film_2160_SDR_2398_8ch.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Infinite Storm’: A resonant ending elevates Naomi Watts’ mountain thriller
Overwhelmed by winds and cold, a climber has to take on a rescue as well in intense adventure;
By Richard Roeper
March 23, 2022 05:30 AM