Bears safety Deon Bush signs with Chiefs

Free agent safety Deon Bush, a valuable back-up who started 13 games in six seasons with the Bears — including four last year — has signed a one-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, ESPN has reported.

Bush, 27, was a fourth-round draft pick out of Miami (Fla.) by previous general manager Ryan Pace in 2016. He never won a starting job but played a key role as a replacement — for injured starter Eddie Jackson in 2018 (including the playoff game against the Eagles) and injured starter Tashaun Gipson last season. He also was in a rotation at safety when he wasn’t starting — leading to a career-high 377 snaps on defense (44%) in 2021.

The Bears still are looking for a starting safety opposite Jackson for 2022, with veteran Tashaun Gipson in free agency and not expected to be back. The Bears signed veteran safety DeAndre Houston-Carson on Sunday. Houston-Carson, a sixth-round draft pick by Pace in 2016, is a special teams leader in the mold of Sherrick McManis, but also emerged as a contributor at safety, with his first three NFL starts and a career- high 419 snaps (50%) on defense in 2021.