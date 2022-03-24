Bears to sign QB Trevor Siemian to 2-year deal

Former Northwestern quarterback Trevor Siemian is coming back to the Chicago area. Thursday night, he agreed to a two-year deal with the Bears, his agent Mike McCartney said on social media.

A seventh-round pick by the Broncos in 2015, Siemian has started 29 NFL games, including four as a member of the Saints last year. Siemian, who turned 30 the day after Christmas, was winless last season, completing 108-of-188 passes for 1,154 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions.

He started 14 games for the Broncos in 2016 and 10 in 2017. He made one start for the Jets in 2019, attempting six passes on the season.

It’s unclear exactly what signing Siemian, who worked out for the Bears earlier this week, means for Bears second-stringer Nick Foles.. The Bears’ previous regime tried to move Foles last offseason, with no luck. They could try again — they paid his $4 million roster bonus this month and owe him $4 million in base salary in the last year of his deal. He has a $7.6 million dead cap charge if he’s moved.

If Foles were to stay, Siemian could be a third-stringer and insurance in case of injury to Foles or starter Justin Fields. The Bears also have quarterback Ryan Willis on a futures deal.

Siemian tore his ACL toward the end of the 2014 season, his only one as the Wildcats’ standalone starter. He became the only Big Ten quarterback drafted — and the first Northwestern passer drafted since 2010.

