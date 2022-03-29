The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears’ George McCaskey advises patience on potential Arlington Heights stadium

McCaskey spoke about that property and gave several other updates on the organization Tuesday in a rare media availability.

Jason Lieser By Jason Lieser
 March 29, 2022 06:37 PM
SHARE Bears’ George McCaskey advises patience on potential Arlington Heights stadium
mccaskey__3_.JPG

McCaskey took over as Bears chairman in 2011.

Sun-Times Media

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Last time Bears chairman George McCaskey attended the NFL’s annual meeting — three years ago, due to coronavirus-related cancellations — he was on top of the world. His team had skyrocketed to an NFC North title and believed it’d be competing for a championship.

It’s quite different this week at The Breakers, shortly removed from rebooting the organization by firing general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy and replacing them with Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus.

The rebuild is off to a fairly quiet start, with more talent exiting Halas Hall than entering it. And McCaskey, who calls himself a fan, is doing his best to be patient. He has delegated football operations to Poles, who reports only to him and often tells him things that are prudent, but far from exhilarating.

“You have to balance your reactions emotionally... with what is necessary from a football perspective and as an executive of the team,” McCaskey said Tuesday. “Striking that balance is important, and Ryan’s been very patient with me.”

He credited Poles for showing fiscal “discipline” this offseason by resisting irresponsible spending.

Speaking of patience, McCaskey advises it when it comes to the frenzy of building a new stadium in Arlington Heights.

He values tradition, but hasn’t gotten ahead of himself on reckoning with the possibility of taking the Bears out of Soldier Field. He had little to say other than that the closing process on the 326-acre property could stretch into 2023.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell agreed that it’s too early for serious discussion about relocating, but saw the merit in that option.

“They’ve got a lot of work still to even complete the purchase of the property [and] they have a pretty lengthy lease still with the City of Chicago, but it’s important for teams to look long term,” Goodell said. “How are they gonna solve these issues? They don’t get solved overnight.

“The team’s looking to the long term: What’s best for the franchise, what’s best for the fan base? Stadiums are really important to that. What’s the condition [of Soldier Field] gonna be in 10 years? All of that’s important, and it’s important to continue that dialogue with the City of Chicago, also, at some point.”

The Bears’ lease runs through 2033. McCaskey has left open the possibility of working something out to stay at Soldier Field, but president Ted Phillips said in January, “Our focus for long-term development is exclusively on that property at Arlington Park.”

Other highlights from McCaskey’s seaside chat:

— When asked how long it’ll take the Bears to become a contender, he said, “The goal every year is to win a Super Bowl,” and pointed to the Bengals’ surprising run last season as cause for optimism.

— He was on board with trading star Khalil Mack for draft picks.

“Khalil is a great player and showed on many occasions for us how he can take over a game,” McCaskey said. “[Poles] explained to me the reasons why he thought the Bears should do it, and it made sense to me.”

— McCaskey said coach Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the league and three teams for racial discrimination didn’t impact the Bears’ decision to pass on him.

“We had a Zoom interview with Brian; We thought it went very well,” he said. “In the end, Ryan decided to go with another candidate.”

— His mother, Bears owner Virginia McCaskey, didn’t travel to Palm Beach, but is doing well after a medical issue in January that George described as “resolved.”

He added, “We’re all very grateful that she’s back to her regular routine, but she didn’t feel up to making the trip. She really feels bad about it, No. 1, because she really likes this place and, No. 2, didn’t have the opportunity to get to know Ryan and Katie [Poles] and Matt and Kelly [Eberflus] and their families a little bit better.”

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Sure in his steps, Bears coach Matt Eberflus is thinking long-term from the start
Bears’ George McCaskey, NFL owners vote to change overtime rules for playoffs
Ex-Bears QB Andy Dalton signs with Saints to back up Jameis Winston
Bears leaving Khalil Mack in past was part of forming future around Justin Fields
Bears GM Ryan Poles says Trevor Siemian is backup QB, hopes to trade Nick Foles
NFL’s Rooney Rule gets adjustments
The Latest
Cubs lefty Justin made his third start of spring training against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.
Cubs
Cubs’ Kyle Hendricks: Justin Steele’s new changeup will be a ‘game changer’
Lefty Justin Steele is expected to break camp in the Cubs’ rotation.
By Maddie Lee
March 29, 2022 07:02 PM
A Southwest Airlines jet at Midway Airport.
Crime
Charges pending against man who jumped barbed wire fence, climbed onto wing of private jet at Midway
The man, 33, “seemed to be intoxicated” when he climbed over the fence around the 5300 block of West 55th Street about 4:30 p.m., police said.
By Mohammad Samra
March 29, 2022 06:59 PM
Cubs newcomer David Robertson threw live batting practice on Tuesday. File photo.
Cubs
Cubs’ David Robertson throws first spring training live BP: ‘It’s crunch time’
Robertson returned to camp early this week after the birth of his third child.
By Maddie Lee
March 29, 2022 05:49 PM
Elvis Costello &amp; The Imposters (pictured at the Vic Theatre in 2018) are among the lineup for this summer’s Out of Space music series in August.
Elvis Costello, Lucinda Williams, Buddy Guy among Out of Space music fest lineup
The outdoor music festival returns for its fifth year this summer at Canal Shores Golf Course.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
March 29, 2022 05:19 PM
“Young boys — especially Black boys — watching their movie idol not just hit another man over a joke, but then justify it as him being a superhero-like protector, are now much more prone to follow in his childish footsteps,” Kareem Abdul-Jabbar wrote about Will Smith.
NBA
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar says Will Smith’s slap ‘perpetuated stereotypes’ against Black people
Abdul-Jabbar said “Smith’s tearful, self-serving (Oscar) acceptance speech” was “worse” than the slap: “The speech was about justifying his violence.”
By USA TODAY SPORTS
March 29, 2022 05:14 PM