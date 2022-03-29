The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Ex-Bears QB Andy Dalton signs with Saints to backup Jameis Winston

The Bears signed Dalton last year thinking he was the answer to their quarterback trouble, but that didn’t work out.

Jason Lieser By Jason Lieser
 March 29, 2022 11:38 AM
SHARE Ex-Bears QB Andy Dalton signs with Saints to backup Jameis Winston
dalton__6_.jpg

Dalton had a 76.9 passer rating with eight touchdown passes and nine interceptions in eight games for the Bears last season.

Getty

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former Bears quarterback Andy Dalton is signing a one-year, $3 million with the Saints, a source said, which almost certainly slots him as Jameis Winston’s backup.

The Bears, who signed Dalton to a $10 million contract last year, might end being the last team to offer him a starting job as he winds down his career. The Saints are his third team in three seasons since the Bengals released him.

Bears general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy thought signing Dalton, now 34, was the key to unlocking the struggling offense. Instead, he was a symbol of the team’s overall dysfunction and poor planning.

Shortly after signing Dalton, the Bears traded up to draft Justin Fields at No. 11 overall, then Nagy declared there would be no competition. Dalton, was his starter, and he planned to keep Fields on the bench for the entire season.

That plan fell apart quickly. Fields took over in Week 2, but was in an awkward position after having spent the entire offseason on second string and was then being asked to play in an offense that wasn’t designed to fit his strengths.

Dalton ended up playing eight games and finished with a 76.9 passer rating, which was worse than any of Mitch Trubisky’s four seasons and worse than Nick Foles’ disappointing 2020 performance. He had eight touchdown passes and nine interceptions.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears leaving Khalil Mack in past was part of forming future around Justin Fields
Bears GM Ryan Poles says Trevor Siemian is backup QB, hopes to trade Nick Foles
NFL’s Rooney Rule gets adjustments
Bears lose out on OL Ryan Bates as Bills match offer sheet
Bears GM Ryan Poles ‘having a blast’ in first 2 months on the job
Polling Place: Would you bet on the Bulls to make it past the first round of the playoffs?
The Latest
Jada Pinkett Smith attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday night in Beverly Hills.
Entertainment and Culture
Jada Pinkett Smith calls for ‘season of healing’ in Oscars slap aftermath
Her comments come one day following husband Will Smith’s public apology to Chris Rock.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
March 29, 2022 11:08 AM
Maestro Riccardo Muti leads the Chicago Symphony Orchestra in Brahms’ “Symphony No. 3 in F Major” and “Symphony No. 4 in E Minor.” (Photo: Todd Rosenberg Photography)
Music
CSO announces 2022-23 season, end of music director tenure of Riccardo Muti
The season concludes with Muti conducting the CSO, Chicago Symphony Chorus and soloists for Beethoven’s Missa solemnis.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
March 29, 2022 11:00 AM
The White Sox acquired outfielder Adam Haseley from the Phillies.
White Sox
White Sox acquire OF Adam Haseley from Phillies
White Sox send pitching prospect McKinley Moore to Philadelphia, designate Blake Rutherford for assignment
By Daryl Van Schouwen
March 29, 2022 10:49 AM
AP22087837827707.jpg
Coronavirus
FDA approves another COVID booster for 50 and up
The Food and Drug Administration’s decision opens a fourth dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to those people at least four months after their previous booster.
By Matthew Perrone | AP and Lauren Neergaard | AP
March 29, 2022 10:02 AM
Louisville players celebrate after they beat Michigan to advance to the Final Four.
College Sports
Familiar names are set for NCAA women’s Final Four
With all the upsets that occurred during the women’s NCAA Tournament this year — a record number of double-digit seeds won — three No. 1 seeds and No. 2 seed UConn remain.
By Doug Feinberg | Associated Press
March 29, 2022 09:31 AM