Ex-Bears QB Andy Dalton signs with Saints to backup Jameis Winston

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former Bears quarterback Andy Dalton is signing a one-year, $3 million with the Saints, a source said, which almost certainly slots him as Jameis Winston’s backup.

The Bears, who signed Dalton to a $10 million contract last year, might end being the last team to offer him a starting job as he winds down his career. The Saints are his third team in three seasons since the Bengals released him.

Bears general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy thought signing Dalton, now 34, was the key to unlocking the struggling offense. Instead, he was a symbol of the team’s overall dysfunction and poor planning.

Shortly after signing Dalton, the Bears traded up to draft Justin Fields at No. 11 overall, then Nagy declared there would be no competition. Dalton, was his starter, and he planned to keep Fields on the bench for the entire season.

That plan fell apart quickly. Fields took over in Week 2, but was in an awkward position after having spent the entire offseason on second string and was then being asked to play in an offense that wasn’t designed to fit his strengths.

Dalton ended up playing eight games and finished with a 76.9 passer rating, which was worse than any of Mitch Trubisky’s four seasons and worse than Nick Foles’ disappointing 2020 performance. He had eight touchdown passes and nine interceptions.

