NFL, union agree to suspend coronavirus protocols

INDIANAPOLIS — The NFL and NFLPA agreed Thursday to suspend all coronavirus protocols indefinitely, effectively ending the steps the league took to try to counteract the virus over the last two years.

In a memo sent to all 32 teams, the league said the decision was based on CDC guidance, changes to local laws and the advice of experts. The NFL said it will work closely with the union and experts “should there be any reason to reimpose aspects of the protocols” at a later date.

Unless mandated by local law, teams will not require players or coaches to wear masks in their facilities. The league will no longer monitor the vaccination status of its players or test them at regular intervals. Medical trailers set up in team parking lots for the last two years will be removed. Teams will be able to test symptomatic players at the discretion of the club physician, and must keep a room in their facility with at least 10 tests. Monitoring devices, which players had to wear while at work, are no longer required.

The league required all coaches and staff members to be vaccinated last year. Players who decided against a vaccine were forced to abide by different rules than their vaccinated teammates. About 95% of players were vaccinated.