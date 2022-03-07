The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 7, 2022
Matt Nagy’s house is for sale and it’s a Bears fan’s dream

The six-bed, six-bath home in Lake Bluff was purchased by Nagy and his family in 2018 and they wasted little time in making it their own.

By USA TODAY SPORTS
 March 07, 2022 12:49 PM
Now that he’s heading back to Kansas City, former Bears coach Matt Nagy has his home on the market.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Former Bears coach Matt Nagy is moving back to Kansas City as he recently became the Chief’s senior assistant/quarterbacks coach, reuniting with Andy Reid.

Now that he’s moving out of the Chicago area, Nagy is putting his 9,000 square foot North Shore home on the market for over $6 million. (Though as of Monday afternoon, the listing was marked as “temporarily off market.) But based on the photos, Nagy’s home appears to be a Bears fan’s dream come true.

The six-bed, six-bath home was purchased by Nagy and his family in 2018 and they wasted little time in making it their own. The house, built in 2017, is sleek with incredible features such as a home gym, outdoor fire pit, basketball court, wet bar, heated floors, and more. But going through the staged photos of the house, one things is abundantly clear: Nagy and his family loved the Bears.

His children’s rooms still had Bears apparel up on the walls, including a Fathead of Khalil Mack. His basement featured the infamous playsheet wall that was on display during the 2020 NFL Draft. The home theater had movie posters that had Bears in them, his shower tile was orange and blue with the team logo on the wall, and he had orange lockers.

The most jaw-dropping feature, however, has to be his Bears-themed basketball court. Nagy had the court painted orange and blue with a Bears logo on the padding under the hoop, while also including an “N” insignia at the free-throw line, presumably for his last name. There’s even a blue and orange scoreboard on the side as well.

On one hand, the dedication to the Bears is admirable and it’s clear he and his family wanted to be a part of the organization for a very long time. On the other hand, you could say it was a bit much and argue some things should be kept separate, especially when a coach’s shelf life is fairly short.

But it’s clear he wanted to make the most out of this home that he probably knew he was going to have to sell beginning last fall. After all, the photos that are featured on the site look to be from the fall, suggesting Nagy knew he was going to be let go sooner rather than later.

Nagy may not have been a great coach but he sure knew how to live. And if you have $6 million lying around, this place can be yours next!

