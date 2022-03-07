Bears figure to sit out franchise tag deadline day

The Bears are unlikely to hand out a franchise tag before Tuesday’s deadline.

Teams have until 3 p.m. Tuesday to give pending free agents the tag, which guarantees their return for one year at a set price — and gives the two sides a chance to negotiate a long-term deal before July 15.

The Bears have no such players for whom that makes sense.

General manager Ryan Poles was mum last week when asked whether it was safe to presume receiver Allen Robinson wasn’t getting tagged — but he’s unlikely to get one. Robinson was tagged last season and then put together a disappointing, injury-filled season, catching 38 balls for 410 yards. To tag him again would cost the Bears $21.5 million. That’s above market value for Robinson — and would set the starting point for a long-term deal too high for the Bears’ liking.

Guard James Daniels and defensive lineman Bilal Nichols are also pending free agents. To keep Daniels on the tag, the Bears would owe him $16.7 million for one year; Nichols would be owed $16.8 million. Both figures seem to be too high for the Bears to consider, either as a one-year play or a starting point for long-term negotiations.

