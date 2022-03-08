Bears let franchise tag deadline pass with no movement

As expected, the Bears did not give the franchise tag to receiver Allen Robinson — or anyone else — before Tuesday’s 3 p.m. deadline. Robinson, who would have commanded $21.5 million on a one-year tag, will become a free agent next week.

He’ll find a market missing the two most attractive free-agent receivers. Both the Packers’ Davante Adams and the Buccaneers’ Chris Godwin were given the tag by their teams Tuesday, which locks them in for one season if they can’t agree to multi-year contract extensions by July 15.

Robinson had a disappointing 2021, catching 38 passes for 410 yards and one touchdown in 12 games. In his first three seasons with the Bears, he averaged 85 catches, 1,050 yards and six touchdowns per season.

Three tight ends were tagged: the Dolphins’ Mike Gesicki, the Browns’ David Njoku and the Cowboys’ Dalton Schultz. Two tackles got the tag, too: the Chiefs’ Orlando Brown and the Jaguars’ Cam Robinson. Bengals safety Jessie Bates was the only defensive player to receive a franchise tag.

