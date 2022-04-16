Three Bears draft needs — and who could be available

Ryan Poles has roster holes to fill in his first draft as the Bears’ general manager.Here are the three most pressing ones — and which players might be available later this month, when the Bears draft at Nos. 39 and 48 overall in the second round and No. 71 in the third:

Wide receiver

What they have: Darnell Mooney and free agent Byron Pringle are the only two Bears receivers who caught 10 or more passes last year. The Bears need two receivers — and one who can start.

Who might be there: Western Michigan’s Skyy Moore, Georgia’s George Pickens, North Dakota State’s Christian Watson, Alabama’s John Metchie III, ­Memphis’ Calvin Austin.

Offensive tackle

What they have: Second-year players Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom will get a chance to play the Bears’ two tackle spots, but Poles didn’t rule out adding someone to compete with them, be it in the draft or via free agency.

Who might be there: Tulsa’s Tyler Smith, Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann, Southern Utah’s Braxton Jones, Minnesota’s Daniel Faalele, Ohio State’s Nicolas Petit-Frere.

Cornerback

What they have: Jaylon Johnson is one of the best young corners in the game. Tavon Young, whom the Ravens made the highest-paid slot cornerback in the NFL three years ago, will get the first crack in nickel after the Bears gave him a one-year deal this week. The Bears still need someone to start opposite Johnson. Coach Matt Eberflus has had success playing veterans there on prove-it deals.

Who might be there: Washington’s Kyler Gordon, Florida’s Kaiir Elam, UTSA’s Tarik Woolen, Nebraska’s Cam Taylor-Britt, Cincinnati’s Coby Bryant.