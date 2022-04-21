The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 21, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

WR Darnell Mooney knows you don’t believe in him, but ‘I will get my respect’

New season, same story for Mooney. The doubts have been mountainous since high school, but he’s undaunted as he becomes the Bears’ No. 1 receiver.

Jason Lieser By Jason Lieser
   
SHARE WR Darnell Mooney knows you don’t believe in him, but ‘I will get my respect’
Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney warms up before the 2021 season finale against the Vikings.

Mooney topped his promising rookie season with a team-high 1,055 yards last season.

Getty

Darnell Mooney knows nobody thinks he can handle this.

He’s heard it all offseason and got another reminder after practice Thursday when a reporter asked him about being the Bears’ “apparent” No. 1 wide receiver. He didn’t wince at the phrasing. It’s more of the same.

Mooney was lightly regarded as a two-star prospect in high school and ended up at Tulane, which led him to waiting until the fifth round to get drafted in 2020. His own team took two other players in that round before claiming him at No. 173 overall, 25th at his position.

He has only skyrocketed since then, culminating in a 1,055-yard performance last season, but he’s well aware that everyone remains unconvinced. He even seems somewhat comfortable being doubted, for now.

“I know what I want out of my life and I know what I want out of this league,” he said of his mindset heading into his third season. “I will get my respect and I’m going to keep going until I get my respect.

“Even when I do get my respect, I’m still going to keep going.”

Bears quarterback Justin Fields desperately needs Mooney to take another big step forward as he takes the lead in a wide receiver room that isn’t grabbing anyone’s attention.

Allen Robinson left for big money and big glory with defending champion Rams, and general manager Ryan Poles’ free agent signings were Byron Pringle (67 career catches) and Equanimeous St. Brown (37). The draft is next week, but with the Bears’ first picks coming in the second round at Nos. 39 and 48, it’ll be difficult to land an instant star.

So Mooney needs to be the star.

He has been building chemistry with Fields since the Bears drafted him a year ago, and that was evident in their limited time on the field last season. They trained together in Atlanta last month, and since they didn’t have much insight into the offensive scheme at that point, they worked on the details of their connection.

Mooney is as deeply engrossed in those details as he was when he arrived at Halas Hall as an upstart two years ago. The biggest reason he overtook Anthony Miller so quickly then was because he was so precise in his mastery of the offense. Miller might’ve been more talented, but Mooney was always in the right spot. He’s still that way.

Now he gets a prime opportunity to take over the room at age 24. He has accomplished enough in his young career to earn a shot at being the primary option in the passing attack, but his earnestness hasn’t faded.

He obviously thinks he’s due more respect than he’s getting, but still sees a long way to climb.

He looks at an elite receiver like the Rams’ Cooper Kupp, for example, and is realistic enough to accept that he has a long way to go. He has devoted his offseason to improving his conditioning in part because he marveled at Kupp getting seven targets in the final minutes of the Super Bowl and still having the gas to go up for the game-winning touchdown catch.

“He was dead tired, but you couldn’t see that he was tired at all,” Mooney said. “Me being able to do that and be consistent with that [is important]. And maybe the targets are going up even more this year, so I have to be able to take that on and just not be tired.”

That’s going to be an essential part of him stepping up as a true No. 1 wide receiver, which is important for the Bears regardless of this likely being a transition season while they make plans for 2023 and beyond. They need Fields to push the offense forward, and it’s almost impossible to envision him doing that without a huge contribution from Mooney.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Eddie Jackson’s 2021 was ‘one of my worst seasons’ — so now what?
Bears RB David Montgomery ready to hit the ground running
Bears miss Khalil Mack: ‘I learned a lot from him’
LB Roquan Smith ‘absolutely’ envisions staying with Bears on contract extension
The Latest
Federal prosecutors say this picture depicts Anthony Carollo, Jeremiah Carollo and Cody Vollan around the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Crime
3 Illinois men plead guilty in U.S. Capitol breach case
Cody Vollan, Anthony Carollo and Jeremiah Carollo are among 27 known Illinoisans charged for their roles in the breach, which has led to what has been described as likely the largest criminal investigation in U.S. history.
By Jon Seidel
 
Ald. Danny Solis talks on the phone outside of the Council Chambers at City Hall. Thursday, September 24, 2015.
Crime
Feds defend Danny Solis’ deal, say his cooperation was ‘truly extraordinary’
A judge agreed Thursday to delay Solis’ prosecution on a bribery charge until April 2025. If he keeps up his end of the bargain, the feds are expected to seek dismissal of that charge.
By Jon Seidel
 
Refugees from Mariupol, fleeing Russian attacks, arrive in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Thursday, April 21, 2022. Mariupol, which is part of the industrial region in eastern Ukraine known as the Donbas, has been a key Russian objective since the invasion on Feb. 24.
Columnists
Rotary aids Ukrainian refugees
The Evanston-based service organizations, whose 37,000 chapters worldwide include Rotaries in both Ukraine and Russia, is uniquely situated to help in the crisis.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Chicago Department of Water Management employees at a water main break on the Northwest Side in January 2019.
Politics
Lead water line replacements in Illinois may soar well past 1 million
The cost to replace just 380,000 in Chicago could reach $10 billion, an official said at a U.S. Senate hearing on getting rid of pipes with the brain-damaging metal.
By Brett Chase
 
Laquan McDonald’s grandmother, Tracey Hunter, speaks Thursday during a news conference in Federal Plaza, slamming U.S. Attorney John Lausch’s decision not to charge former Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke in connection with the 2014 fatal shooting of 17-year-old McDonald.
Chicago
Laquan McDonald’s grandmother slams federal prosecutors for not charging Jason Van Dyke
Tracey Hunter says prosecutors never called her or her daughter, Tina Hunter, McDonald’s mother, about the decision.
By Mitch Dudek
 