The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 28, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

NFC North: Lions add DE Aidan Hutchinson, WR Jameson Williams in draft haul

After getting a highly regarded edge rusher in Hutchinson at No. 2, the Lions traded with the Vikings to move up from No. 32 to No. 12 to get Williams, an explosive receiver coming off a torn ACL. The Packers took Georgia linebacker Quay Walker with the 22nd overall pick.

Mark Potash By Mark Potash
   
SHARE NFC North: Lions add DE Aidan Hutchinson, WR Jameson Williams in draft haul
Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson sacks Northwestern quarterback Ryan Hilinski (12) in a 33-7 victory over the Wildcats at Michigan Stadium on Oct. 23, 2021.

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) had 14 sacks last season.

Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Bears, Lions and Vikings entered the 2022 NFL Draft in a familiar position — chasing Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in the NFC North.

The Packers, in fact, have dominated even draft night the past two seasons. In 2020, they pulled a surprise by taking Utah State quarterback Justin Love with the 26th overall pick — trying to repeat their success in drafting Rodgers with the 24th overall pick when Brett Favre was still in his prime.

But the Packers 2020 draft-night gambit was a mere murmur compared to the atomic bomb Rodgers dropped on the draft last year. Hours before the first round opened, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Rodgers was so disenchanted with the Packers that he “does not want to return to the team.”

That bombshell put the draft on its ear all night. The Bears made a bold move to trade up from 20th to 11th in the first round to draft Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. But while that was huge news in Chicago, the shockwaves of Rodgers’ status with the Packers ruled the day pretty much everywhere else.

So, fairly typically, the Packers’ rivals in the NFC North were in a typical position as the first-round commenced Thursday night — trying to keep up with the Packers. The Bears and Vikings have undergone regime change, with a new general manager/head coach combo in 2022 (Ryan Poles/Matt Eberflus for the Bears; Kwesi Adofo-Mensah/Kevin O’Connell for the Vikings). The Lions, under second-year GM Brad Holmes and second-year head coach Dan Campbell, had the second overall pick after going 3-13-1 last season —their fourth consecutive top-10 pick (the drafted seventh, third and eighth the previous three seasons).

The Lions, with that No. 2 pick,took Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who looked like the No. 1 overall pick until he was leap-frogged by Georgia outside linebacker Travon Walker in the evaluation process.

Hutchinson, from the Detroit suburb of Plymouth, had 14 sacks last season, is expected to boost a Lions defense that ranked 31st in points and 29th in yards last season. He told reporters at the draft in Las Vegas he was hoping the Lions would take him.

“Just to have the opportunity to play at home in front of a lot of the same fans,” he said, “I’m so grateful and I can’t tell you how excited I am.”

The Lions traded with the Vikings to move from No. 32 to No. 12 in the first round and took Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams, an explosive player who might have been the first receiver taken had he not torn his ACL in the national championship game against Georgia.

The Lions traded the No. 32 pick in the first round, the No. 34 pick in the second round and the No. 66 pick in the third round to the Vikings in exchange for the No. 12 overall pick and the No. 46 pick in the second round.

Williams, who had 79 receptions for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns last season, could optimistically still be ready to play at the start of training camp in late July.

The Packers, who had two first-round picks (No. 22 and No. 28)were in the market for a wide receiver after trading Davante Adams to the Raiders. But after six wide receivers were taken in the first 20 picks for the first time in modern draft history, the Packers took Georgia linebacker Quay Walker with the 22nd overall pick.

It wasn’t a big surprise. They still had No. 28 in hand. And with the Packers history of turning second-round receivers into stars with Rodgers at quarterback — Adams (2014), Randall Cobb (2011) and Jordy Nelson (2008) —you couldn’t blame them if they figured they could wait.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
With limited picks left by Ryan Pace, Bears GM Ryan Poles stays patient in draft
NFL Draft: Jaguars take Travon Walker No. 1 overall
It’s good the Bears don’t need a quarterback because this draft class stinks at the position
GM Ryan Poles brings fresh approach to Bears heading into first NFL Draft
Halas Intrigue, Episode 221: Draft a receiver? Make a trade?
Bears, Byron Pringle ‘in a good place’ after arrest in Florida
The Latest
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles listens to a question in a recent press conference.
Bears
With limited picks left by Ryan Pace, Bears GM Ryan Poles stays patient in draft
Poles is practical and prudent enough to know he needs to keep his second- and third-round picks rather than trade up into the first round.
By Jason Lieser
 
The building at 2222 W. Ohio St. has wire fencing surrounding it and awaits designer Alison Victoria on Season 3 of “Windy City Rehab.”
Windy City Rehab
‘Windy City Rehab’ Season 3: down with the old, up with the new in episode 2
Here’s what happened in the second episode of Season 3 of the HGTV series.
By Alison Martin
 
Ian Bahas, a good friend of Gerardo Marciales, hugs Dubraska Diaz, Marciales eldest sister, during a “ghost bike” vigil Thursday near the scene where Marciales was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing a crosswalk at DuSable Lake Shore Drive in February.
Chicago
Family of cyclist killed on DuSable Lake Shore Drive calls for safety improvements: ‘This cannot keep happening’
Gerardo Marciales, 41, was fatally struck Feb. 28 near Grant Park. The driver, a 26-year-old man, was cited for disobeying lane markings.
By Tom Schuba
 
A man faces murder charges for a fatal shooting Apr. 27, 2022, outside Brickyard Mall.
News
Man charged with fatally shooting woman during domestic incident in Brickyard Mall parking lot
Alphonso Hamilton, 50, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Jennifer Hamilton, 47, Chicago police.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer has another front office position to fill. File photo.
Cubs
Cubs front office to adjust as assistant GM Jeff Greenberg leaves for Blackhawks
The Blackhawks announced on Thursday that they’d hired Greenberg as associate GM.
By Maddie Lee
 