Bears draft Washington CB Kyler Gordon in Round 2

The Bears drafted Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon with their first pick in the second round Friday, giving them another big-bodied Pac-12 player to pair with Jaylon Johnson. They used pick No. 39 on Gordon, who was present at the NFL draft celebration in Las Vegas.

Gordon was a first-team all-conference player last year, his only one as a starter, defending nine passes and intercepting two more. The Seattle-area native, who weighs 5-11 and weighs 194 pounds, has a background in dance and martial arts. He danced until age 15.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, he credited those activities with enabling him to play a strong cornerback.

“With dance and Kung Fu, honestly, just like my body control, the way I move my body,” he said then. “Just my ball skills just the way I’m able to control myself. Even just in press technique with my hips and how I’m able to balance, and the weight transition on the ground, and just make up so much time and speed. I definitely feel like that helps a lot.”

Gordon’s favorite cornerback growing up was the Jets’ Darrelle Revis. He said he admires Marshon Lattimore, Denzel Ward and Stephon Gilmore now.

The Bears entered Friday holding Picks No. 39 and 48 in the second round and No. 71 in the third round. They didn’t draft in Round 1, a result of former general manager Ryan Pace’s trade for quarterback Justin Fields in last year’s draft.

The Bears had a long list of needs entering the second round. Cornerback was in the top three, beside wide receiver and offensive line. Gordon will get a chance to start right away, with Johnson also playing outside and Tavon Young the favorite to play the slot.

