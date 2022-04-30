Bears draft Southern G Ja’Tyre Carter in seventh round at No. 226 overall

The Bears continued trying to fortify their offensive line in the late rounds of the draft by picking Southern guard Ja’Tyre Carter in the seventh at No. 226 overall.

Carter is the first Southern player to be drafted since defensive back Lenny Williams in 2004.

NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein projected Carter as an average backup and/or special teams player.

The Bears likely are evaluating their options at right guard, where former center Sam Mustipher currently is slated as the starter. They also added ex-Viking Dakota Dozier in free agency.

Here’s the Bears’ current class and remaining picks:

Second round, No. 39: Washington CB Kyler Gordon

Second round, No. 48: Penn State S Jaquan Brisker

Third round, No. 71: Tennessee WR Velus Jones

Fifth round, No. 168: Southern Utah OT Braxton Jones

Fifth round, No. 174: Miami (Ohio) DE Dominique Robinson

Sixth round, No. 186: San Diego State OT Zach Thomas

Sixth round, No. 203: Baylor RB Trestan Ebner

Sixth round, No. 207: Illinois C Doug Kramer

Seventh round, No. 226: Southern G Ja’Tyre Carter

Seventh round, No. 254

Seventh round, No. 255

