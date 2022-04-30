Bears undrafted free agent tracker: More than 10 players agree to sign
Once the NFL draft ended, the Bears began agreeing to deals with undrafted free agents. Here’s who they are:
The Bears doubled down — heck, tripled down — on volume during Saturday’s draft. General manager Ryan Poles made four trades that increased his number of draft picks from three to eight.
The Bears picked 11 players over a two-day span. The Bears, though, still had needs once the draft ended. They began agreeing to deals with undrafted free agents. Here’s who they are:
Offense
RB Master Teague, Ohio State
WR Savon Scarver, Utah State
WR Henry Litwin, Slippery Rock
WR Landon Lenoir, Southern Illinois
TE Jake Tonges, Cal
TE Chase Allen, Iowa State
OL Tristen Taylor, Eastern Washington
Defense
DT Micah Dew-Treadway, Minnesota (Pioneer Press)
LB C.J. Avery, Louisville
LB Jaylen Alexander, Purdue (Journal & Courier)
CB Allie Green, Missouri (NFL Network)
S Jonathan Alexander, Charlotte (Charlotte Observer)
DB Jaylon Jones, Ole Miss
Invited for tryout:
LB Jamal Brooks (Pro Football Network)
LS Antonio Ortiz, TCU
K Matt Coghlin, Michigan State
And here is their full 2022 draft class:
Second round, No. 39: Washington CB Kyler Gordon
Second round, No. 48: Penn State S Jaquan Brisker
Third round, No. 71: Tennessee WR Velus Jones
Fifth round, No. 168: Southern Utah OT Braxton Jones
Fifth round, No. 174: Miami (Ohio) DE Dominique Robinson
Sixth round, No. 186: San Diego State OT Zach Thomas
Sixth round, No. 203: Baylor RB Trestan Ebner
Sixth round, No. 207: Illinois C Doug Kramer
Seventh round, No. 226: Southern G Ja’Tyre Carter
Seventh round, No. 254: Cal FS Elijah Hicks
Seventh round, No. 255: N.C. State P Trenton Gill