Bears undrafted free agent tracker: More than 10 players agree to sign

The Bears doubled down — heck, tripled down — on volume during Saturday’s draft. General manager Ryan Poles made four trades that increased his number of draft picks from three to eight.

The Bears picked 11 players over a two-day span. The Bears, though, still had needs once the draft ended. They began agreeing to deals with undrafted free agents. Here’s who they are:

Offense

RB Master Teague, Ohio State

WR Savon Scarver, Utah State

WR Henry Litwin, Slippery Rock

WR Landon Lenoir, Southern Illinois

TE Jake Tonges, Cal

TE Chase Allen, Iowa State

OL Tristen Taylor, Eastern Washington

Defense

DT Micah Dew-Treadway, Minnesota (Pioneer Press)

LB C.J. Avery, Louisville

LB Jaylen Alexander, Purdue (Journal & Courier)

CB Allie Green, Missouri (NFL Network)

S Jonathan Alexander, Charlotte (Charlotte Observer)

DB Jaylon Jones, Ole Miss

Invited for tryout:

LB Jamal Brooks (Pro Football Network)

LS Antonio Ortiz, TCU

K Matt Coghlin, Michigan State

And here is their full 2022 draft class:

Second round, No. 39: Washington CB Kyler Gordon

Second round, No. 48: Penn State S Jaquan Brisker

Third round, No. 71: Tennessee WR Velus Jones

Fifth round, No. 168: Southern Utah OT Braxton Jones

Fifth round, No. 174: Miami (Ohio) DE Dominique Robinson

Sixth round, No. 186: San Diego State OT Zach Thomas

Sixth round, No. 203: Baylor RB Trestan Ebner

Sixth round, No. 207: Illinois C Doug Kramer

Seventh round, No. 226: Southern G Ja’Tyre Carter

Seventh round, No. 254: Cal FS Elijah Hicks

Seventh round, No. 255: N.C. State P Trenton Gill

