The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 30, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears to release QB Nick Foles

The Bears traded for Foles two years ago and are cutting him with a year left on his contract.

Patrick Finley By Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears to release QB Nick Foles
Nick Foles throws a pass against the Seahawks.

The Bears are cutting quarterback Nick Foles.

Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Bears couldn’t trade Nick Foles, so now they’re releasing him.

Two years after the Bears traded for Foles to compete with Mitch Trubisky for the starting job, they’re cutting him with one year left on his contract, two sources confirmed Saturday night.

In March, new Bears general manager Ryan Poles signed Trevor Siemian to be Justin Fields’ backup. Poles said later that month that the Bears were trying to trade the former Super Bowl MVP. When the draft ended without a deal, Poles said Saturday night the Bears planned to “have some conversations and see where we want to go next.” Minutes later, word leaked that the Bears were cutting him.

Former Bears GM Ryan Pace sent the Jaguars a fourth-round pick for Foles in March 2020 and re-structured his contract into a three-year, $24 million deal. His contract was unpalatable to teams just a year later when Pace, having signed Andy Dalton, tried to trade him. Foles had a $4 million roster bonus paid in March and was set to make $4 million in base salary in 2022. He’ll leave the Bears with a $7.6 million dead cap hit.

Trubisky began the 2020 season as the starter before being replaced in the third quarter in Week 3. Foles rallied the Bears to a 20-point fourth-quarter comeback against the Falcons. He beat the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers two weeks later.

Foles struggled behind a makeshift offensive line, though, going 2-5 as the starter in 2020. He was the third-stringer last year, making one start — a win in Seattle — with Andy Dalton and Fields out.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Ryan Poles: It would have been ‘huge mistake’ to draft WR in Round 2
Inside Bears GM Ryan Poles’ flurry of draft-day deals
Bears undrafted free agent tracker: More than a dozen agree to sign; plus tryout players
Matt Eberflus doesn’t have everything, but he has enough to make Bears’ defense good
Breaking down all 11 Bears draft picks
Bears take Cal safety Elijah Hicks in Round 7
The Latest
Chicago Cubs v Milwaukee Brewers
Cubs
There’s no defense for latest start by Cubs, bombed again by the first-place Brewers
The Cubs have now lost nine of their last 11 games.
By Steve Greenberg
 
A man was fatally shot Apr. 30, 2022, while trying to commit a robbery in Calumet Heights.
News
Would-be robber fatally shot in Calumet Heights; 1 in custody
The would-be robber followed two men into their vehicle in the 1500 block of East 95th Street and demanded their belongs.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields holds a football during warmups in December.
Bears
Ryan Poles: It would have been ‘huge mistake’ to draft WR in Round 2
A week before conducting his first draft as Bears general manager, Ryan Poles had a meeting with the most important player in his building: quarterback Justin Fields. The two watched tape of potential draft picks together during the weekend of April 23.
By Patrick Finley
 
Chicago Cubs v Colorado Rockies
Cubs
Cubs’ Frank Schwindel reflects on wild year as he tries to get locked in at the plate again
“I’m going to play until somebody takes the jersey off my back,” the journeyman first baseman said.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Bears general manager Ryan Poles sits at a dais and answers a question.
Bears
Inside Bears GM Ryan Poles’ flurry of draft-day deals
“Fast and furious,” area scout Breck Ackley said. “It kinda was a little ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ there for a minute.”
By Patrick Finley
 