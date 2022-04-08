Bears sign TE Ryan Griffin

The Bears signed tight end Ryan Griffin to a one-year deal Friday.

Griffin, who turned 32 in January, spent his first six years with the Texans, who drafted him in the sixth round out of Connecticut. He spent the last three years with the Jets, starting 31 times. Griffin has caught more than 34 passes in a season only once — he had 50 for 443 yards in 2016.Last year, he caught 27 passes on 41 targets for 261 yards and two touchdowns, starting 12 games.

In his career, he’s caught 206 passes for 2,158 yards and 14 touchdowns.

At 6-6, 264 pounds, Griffin could be an intriguing red zone option. The Bears have only two right ends on their roster: Cole Kmet, who is the unquestioned starter, and Jesper Horsted. Jimmy Graham is unlikely to return, J.P. Holtz signed with the Saints and Jesse James is a free agent.