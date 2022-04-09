The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 9, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears sign former Colts special teams ace Matt Adams

No Colts player logged more special teams snaps last year than Matt Adams, who appeared in 351 plays. Now he’s joining the Bears.

Patrick Finley By Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears sign former Colts special teams ace Matt Adams
Indianapolis Colts v Houston Texans

Colts linebacker Matt Adams hands a jersey to a fan in December.

Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

No Colts player logged more special teams snaps last year than Matt Adams, who appeared in 351 plays. Now he’s joining the Bears.

The team signed Adams, a linebacker by trade, to a one-year deal Saturday. A seventh-round pick out of Houston in 2018, Adams spent his first four seasons playing for the Colts, where new Bears head coach Matt Eberflus was the defensive coordinator. He joins defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad, coordinator Alan Williams and three position coaches as former Colts employees to follow Eberflus to Chicago.

The 6-foot, 229-pounder has started nine games at linebacker, but none in the last two years. His role in Indianapolis has been almost strictly as a special teamer during that time — he’s played only one defensive snap, total, over the past two years. He finished last season with 10 tackles, all on special teams.

Adams, who turned 26 in December, figures to focus on special teams with the Bears, too.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Ryan Poles has Bears in reconstruction zone
Bears adding two veterans
Bears start voluntary offseason workout program
NFL Mock Draft: Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton is elite, but where will he land?
‘Warrior’ Mike Ditka proud of his roots: ‘No Ukrainian is going to take crap from the Russians’
Bears to sign safety Dane Cruikshank from Titans
The Latest
277820966_10158835982262742_7433782501248421049_n.jpg
News
25-year-old rhinoceros Ricko dies of acute illness at Lincoln Park Zoo
The eastern black rhino arrived at the zoo in 2009 from the Birmingham Zoo.
By Jermaine Nolen
 
700700p718EDNmainimg_HARRIS_04092.png
Politics
State lawmakers wrap up session with early-morning passage of $46.5 billion budget
The spending plan includes $1.8 billion of mostly temporary tax cuts that Democrats said are intended to soften the impact of inflation on working families.
By Jerry Nowicki | Capitol News Illinois and Peter Hancock — Capitol News Illinois
 
Chicago Sky v Phoenix Mercury
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Azurá Stevens reflects on her first USA camp in five years
“I’m all about learning from people’s experiences,” Stevens said. “That’s important to do in life, not just in basketball. Specifically in basketball, though, these women have achieved things I want to achieve.”
By Annie Costabile
 
Chicago_Columbus_040322_083.jpg
Chicago Fire
With their new developmental side, Fire prospects have bridge to first team
Chicago Fire II is “a very important aspect of what we do here,” coach Ezra Hendrickson said.
By Brian Sandalow
 
AFP_326Y6LV.jpg
Sports Saturday
Bet on it: World Cup will be no Fall Classic
Scheduling the event during college football and NFL seasons is bad for the sports-betting business.
By Rob Miech
 