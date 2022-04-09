Bears sign former Colts special teams ace Matt Adams

No Colts player logged more special teams snaps last year than Matt Adams, who appeared in 351 plays. Now he’s joining the Bears.

The team signed Adams, a linebacker by trade, to a one-year deal Saturday. A seventh-round pick out of Houston in 2018, Adams spent his first four seasons playing for the Colts, where new Bears head coach Matt Eberflus was the defensive coordinator. He joins defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad, coordinator Alan Williams and three position coaches as former Colts employees to follow Eberflus to Chicago.

The 6-foot, 229-pounder has started nine games at linebacker, but none in the last two years. His role in Indianapolis has been almost strictly as a special teamer during that time — he’s played only one defensive snap, total, over the past two years. He finished last season with 10 tackles, all on special teams.

Adams, who turned 26 in December, figures to focus on special teams with the Bears, too.

