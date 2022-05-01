7 questions for Bears after draft, including whether they’ve helped Justin Fields enough

The Bears can still make some moves as cuts happen around the NFL, but their team is mostly set after wrapping up the draft Saturday. As they move forward into offseason practices, here are seven big questions:

Have the Bears done enough to help Justin Fields this offseason?

Not at all. The Bears would argue that simply clearing out the former coaching staff’s ineptitude and the old offense’s dysfunction, but there’s no clear-cut evidence that they’ve truly upgraded his offensive line or his options in the passing game.

Which of the Bears’ Day 2 picks will have the biggest impact this season?

Kyler Gordon. The starting job is already his to lose. The Bears don’t have any sure thing at cornerback other than third-year player Jaylon Johnson, so Gordon will get his chance immediately. It’ll probably be a rocky start, but as long as he settles in by midseason, that’s a major improvement for the Bears.

If not Gordon, who would you have taken at No. 39 overall?

Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III, who went five picks later to the Texans. He racked up 2,058 yards receiving and 14 touchdowns over the last two seasons.

I like this addition:

Quarterback Trevor Siemian. It’s hard to get too excited about a backup quarterback, but this is a much better option than sticking with Nick Foles. In six games for the Saints last season, Siemian threw 11 touchdown passes against three interceptions. The Bears got him very cheaply, too, at just two years, $4 million. That price enables them to trade or cut Foles.

What is the biggest need that remains unresolved?

Offensive line. The Bears are putting too much hope on center Lucas Patrick revolutionizing their line. They don’t seem to know what they have in second-year tackles Tevin Jenkins and Larry Borom. Sam Mustipher is a question mark at right guard.

Which veteran should be worried about his roster spot?

Eddie Jackson. It’s doubtful the Bears would’ve sunk so much draft capital into a safety by taking Jaquan Brisker at No. 48 overall if they were sold on Jackson. Brisker projects as a strong safety who could play with Jackson this season, but it’s possible they have different plans for him long-term.

What do we know about Ryan Poles thus far?

He’s conservative. Poles hasn’t taken a single big swing since taking the job in January and acknowledged last week it wouldn’t have been possible to straighten out everything that was wrong with the Bears in one offseason. He’s going to build this slowly while emphasizing the draft and emphasizing long-term sustainability over quick fixes.

