The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 1, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

7 questions for Bears after draft, including whether they’ve helped Justin Fields enough

Plus, a look at who the Bears could’ve had in the second round, which draft pick will make the biggest impact immediately and more.

Jason Lieser By Jason Lieser
   
SHARE 7 questions for Bears after draft, including whether they’ve helped Justin Fields enough
fields__6_.jpg

Fields needed help at wide receiver and offensive line going into this offseason, and most of the Bears’ moves have been subtle.

AP Photos

The Bears can still make some moves as cuts happen around the NFL, but their team is mostly set after wrapping up the draft Saturday. As they move forward into offseason practices, here are seven big questions:

Have the Bears done enough to help Justin Fields this offseason?
Not at all. The Bears would argue that simply clearing out the former coaching staff’s ineptitude and the old offense’s dysfunction, but there’s no clear-cut evidence that they’ve truly upgraded his offensive line or his options in the passing game.

Which of the Bears’ Day 2 picks will have the biggest impact this season?
Kyler Gordon. The starting job is already his to lose. The Bears don’t have any sure thing at cornerback other than third-year player Jaylon Johnson, so Gordon will get his chance immediately. It’ll probably be a rocky start, but as long as he settles in by midseason, that’s a major improvement for the Bears.

If not Gordon, who would you have taken at No. 39 overall?
Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III, who went five picks later to the Texans. He racked up 2,058 yards receiving and 14 touchdowns over the last two seasons.

I like this addition:
Quarterback Trevor Siemian. It’s hard to get too excited about a backup quarterback, but this is a much better option than sticking with Nick Foles. In six games for the Saints last season, Siemian threw 11 touchdown passes against three interceptions. The Bears got him very cheaply, too, at just two years, $4 million. That price enables them to trade or cut Foles.

What is the biggest need that remains unresolved?
Offensive line. The Bears are putting too much hope on center Lucas Patrick revolutionizing their line. They don’t seem to know what they have in second-year tackles Tevin Jenkins and Larry Borom. Sam Mustipher is a question mark at right guard.

Which veteran should be worried about his roster spot?
Eddie Jackson. It’s doubtful the Bears would’ve sunk so much draft capital into a safety by taking Jaquan Brisker at No. 48 overall if they were sold on Jackson. Brisker projects as a strong safety who could play with Jackson this season, but it’s possible they have different plans for him long-term.

What do we know about Ryan Poles thus far?
He’s conservative. Poles hasn’t taken a single big swing since taking the job in January and acknowledged last week it wouldn’t have been possible to straighten out everything that was wrong with the Bears in one offseason. He’s going to build this slowly while emphasizing the draft and emphasizing long-term sustainability over quick fixes.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears to release QB Nick Foles
Ryan Poles: It would have been ‘huge mistake’ to draft WR in Round 2
Inside Bears GM Ryan Poles’ flurry of draft-day deals
Bears undrafted free agent tracker: More than a dozen agree to sign; plus tryout players
Matt Eberflus doesn’t have everything, but he has enough to make Bears’ defense good
Breaking down all 11 Bears draft picks
The Latest
A 16-year-old boy was shot May 1, 2022 on the Northwest Side.
Crime
Boy, 16, critically wounded in Albany Park drive-by
The teen was a passenger in a car about 2:20 a.m. in the 4400 block of North Central Park Avenue when a dark SUV pulled up and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the left side of the face, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
At least seven people were killed and 14 others wounded by gunfire since Friday evening in Chicago.
Crime
7 people killed, teen boy among 14 others wounded since Friday evening in shootings in Chicago
In one of the fatal attacks, a man was shot to death while trying to commit a robbery Saturday afternoon in Calumet Heights on the South Side.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A man allegedly attacked a woman on a CTA train Oct. 13, 2021, in the Loop.
Crime
Man attacked at CTA Green Line station, another attacked on Blue Line train almost an hour apart
In one of the attacks, a man, 50, was struck in the back of the head with a knife and pushed onto the tracks at the Cicero stop in the 4800 block of West Lake Street about 9:45 p.m., police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
merlin_105422587.jpg
Columnists
A year after his death, Helmut Jahn’s firm looks forward with new projects and a rebranded name: JAHN/
“This Jahn slash is the opening of what comes next. Trying to convey the optimism of what the future holds.”
By Lee Bey
 
A man was shot to death October 24 in West Garfield Park.
Crime
Woman fatally shot after argument in Rosemoor
The woman, 28, was arguing with a male in the 500 block of East 106th Street about 10:45 p.m. when she was shot in the left side of the chest, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 