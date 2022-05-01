Bears’ post-draft review: Did Ryan Poles get enough help for Justin Fields?

The Sun-Times’ Mark Potash breaks down the state of the Bears on the heels of the draft:

Have the Bears done enough to help Justin Fields this offseason?

Only if Luke Getsy is the real deal. With the modest free-agent hires to replace Allen Robinson, James Daniels and Jimmy Graham and an influx of draft picks, the Bears clearly are counting on Getsy’s offensive system to provide the biggest boost, because on paper the sum of the Bears’ offensive pieces isn’t any better than the offensive roster under Matt Nagy last season.

Which of the Bears’ Day 2 picks will have the biggest impact this season?

Jaquan Brisker. While Kyler Gordon has a clear path to a starting job, he’ll also have the tougher assignment as a rookie cornerback in a developing defense. Brisker figures to get plenty of opportunities all over the field. He’ll mostly have to learn well and play football.

If not Kyler Gordon, who would you have taken at No. 39 overall?

Western Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore. At 5-10, 195, he doesn’t have dominating height, but he has everything else —the short-area quickness to get open the big hands to catch anything near him and the athleticism to make tough catches in a crowd.

I like this addition:

Center Lucas Patrick. It says everything about Poles’ initial offseason that a center is the pick here. But Patrick, with solid NFL roots with the Packers’ offensive line, looks like a consistent, no-nonsense player who will solidify the Bears’ line and become the leader in Year 1.

What is the biggest need that remains unresolved?

After missing out on the first-round wide receiver rush in the draft, the Bears still don’t have a proven No. 1, go-to wide receiver. Darnell Mooney has that potential, but every receiver on this roster has been a supporting player. Third-round pick Velus Jones has the potential, but he’s a developmental player at the NFL level with modest production in five college seasons at USC and Tennessee.

Which veteran should be worried about his roster spot?

Mario Edwards has been sufficient as a pass-rush specialist in two seasons with the Bears. But after being suspended two games last season and still with a knack for getting roughness penalties, he could be expendable if doesn’t prove himself valuable right away in Eberflus’ defense. Especially if the Bears stick with Robert Quinn.

What do we know about Ryan Poles thus far?

It’s easy to see why he was highly regarded in the hiring process. Poles has the right temperament and makeup to not only do this job, but to get better at it as he goes along. He’s disciplined and progressive — a pretty good combination in an authority position. Giving his scouts media time during the draft was an impressive new twist. Poles still has to get it done on the field. But if he has success, there’s a good chance he’ll be able to sustain it.

