The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 1, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears’ post-draft review: Did Ryan Poles get enough help for Justin Fields?

Poles made a flurry of trades to get 11 draft picks, but still left some questions unanswered. Here’s a look at some of them after the first waves of free agency, the draft, and the release of Nick Foles.

Mark Potash By Mark Potash
   
SHARE Bears’ post-draft review: Did Ryan Poles get enough help for Justin Fields?
Bears second-round draft pick Jaquan Brisker makes a big hit on Villanova quarterback Daniel Smith last season. The Bears are counting on his physicality and aggressiveness after taking him 48th overall in the draft Friday.

Bears second-round draft pick Jaquan Brisker (1, making a big hit on Villanova quarterback Daniel Smith last season) has a chance to make an immediate impact in Matt Eberflus’ defense in 2022.

Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Sun-Times’ Mark Potash breaks down the state of the Bears on the heels of the draft:

Have the Bears done enough to help Justin Fields this offseason?

Only if Luke Getsy is the real deal. With the modest free-agent hires to replace Allen Robinson, James Daniels and Jimmy Graham and an influx of draft picks, the Bears clearly are counting on Getsy’s offensive system to provide the biggest boost, because on paper the sum of the Bears’ offensive pieces isn’t any better than the offensive roster under Matt Nagy last season.

Which of the Bears’ Day 2 picks will have the biggest impact this season?

Jaquan Brisker. While Kyler Gordon has a clear path to a starting job, he’ll also have the tougher assignment as a rookie cornerback in a developing defense. Brisker figures to get plenty of opportunities all over the field. He’ll mostly have to learn well and play football.

If not Kyler Gordon, who would you have taken at No. 39 overall?

Western Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore. At 5-10, 195, he doesn’t have dominating height, but he has everything else —the short-area quickness to get open the big hands to catch anything near him and the athleticism to make tough catches in a crowd.

I like this addition:

Center Lucas Patrick. It says everything about Poles’ initial offseason that a center is the pick here. But Patrick, with solid NFL roots with the Packers’ offensive line, looks like a consistent, no-nonsense player who will solidify the Bears’ line and become the leader in Year 1.

What is the biggest need that remains unresolved?

After missing out on the first-round wide receiver rush in the draft, the Bears still don’t have a proven No. 1, go-to wide receiver. Darnell Mooney has that potential, but every receiver on this roster has been a supporting player. Third-round pick Velus Jones has the potential, but he’s a developmental player at the NFL level with modest production in five college seasons at USC and Tennessee.

Which veteran should be worried about his roster spot?

Mario Edwards has been sufficient as a pass-rush specialist in two seasons with the Bears. But after being suspended two games last season and still with a knack for getting roughness penalties, he could be expendable if doesn’t prove himself valuable right away in Eberflus’ defense. Especially if the Bears stick with Robert Quinn.

What do we know about Ryan Poles thus far?

It’s easy to see why he was highly regarded in the hiring process. Poles has the right temperament and makeup to not only do this job, but to get better at it as he goes along. He’s disciplined and progressive — a pretty good combination in an authority position. Giving his scouts media time during the draft was an impressive new twist. Poles still has to get it done on the field. But if he has success, there’s a good chance he’ll be able to sustain it.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Analysis: Where GM Ryan Poles, Bears stand after the draft
7 questions for Bears after draft, including whether they’ve helped Justin Fields enough
Bears to release QB Nick Foles
Ryan Poles: It would have been ‘huge mistake’ to draft WR in Round 2
Inside Bears GM Ryan Poles’ flurry of draft-day deals
Bears undrafted free agent tracker: More than a dozen agree to sign; plus tryout players
The Latest
Chicago White Sox v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
This You Gotta See: White Sox and Cubs get it on, and it’s open season for champion Sky
Even when our baseball teams are losing, these head-to-head meetings hit the spot.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks to members of the City Council about passing the $12.5 million gas and mass transit giveaway during a council meeting at City Hall, Wednesday, April 27, 2022.
Columnists
Critics want Mayor Lightfoot gone, but you can’t beat somebody with nobody
Time is running out; the 2023 mayoral election is less than 10 months away. The established and prominent figures who can attract endorsements and cash from business, politics and labor are not interested, so far.
By Laura Washington
 
White_Sox_Twins_Baseball.jpg
White Sox
Reese McGuire helping White Sox keep Yasmani Grandal fresh
Sox manager Tony La Russa said McGuire was a “real good late-spring training get” by the front office.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Pullman workers in uniform in front of a clock tower in Chicago, circa 1880.&nbsp;
Pullman
Spotlight shines on Pullman porters in major expansion of South Side museum
A museum dedicated to the men was temporarily closed during the pandemic, but a grant allowing it to expand will help revitalize the northern end of the neighborhood, which is sometimes overlooked after Pullman was declared a National Historic Monument.
By Contributor
 
Crawford.jpg
Blackhawks
Blackhawks part ways with Marc Crawford, Rob Cookson as coaching changes begin
Crawford’s departure is more notable, as he’d been with the Hawks for three years and had one year left on his contract as associate coach. The head coaching search, meanwhile, should begin soon.
By Ben Pope
 