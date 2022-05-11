The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears to sign WR Tajae Sharpe

Tight end Jesper Horsted, who counted three touchdowns among his 10 career catches with the Bears, was cut with an injury designation.

Patrick Finley By Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears to sign WR Tajae Sharpe
Receiver Tajae Sharpe kneels before the AFC wild card playoff game in January 2020.

Receiver Tajae Sharpe kneels before the AFC wild card playoff game in January 2020.

Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Receiver Tajae Sharpe, who caught 25 passes for 230 yards with the Falcons last season, agreed to a one-year deal with the Bears, a source confirmed Wednesday night.

Sharpe, 27, adds to the Bears’ veteran depth at their weakest position group. His best season came as a rookie in 2016, when he caught 41 passes for 522 yards. He played his first four seasons for the Titans, who drafted him in the fifth round, before appearing in four games for the 2020 Vikings.

Sharpe started seven games in Atlanta last season after spending about a month with the Chiefs — and future Bears general manager Ryan Poles — in spring 2021.

Sharpe joins a receiver room that includes Darnell Mooney and new additions Byron Pringle, Equanimeous St. Brown and David Moore, among others.

Bears cut Horsted

Tight end Jesper Horsted, who counted three touchdowns among his 10 career catches with the Bears, was cut with an injury designation. A Princeton wide receiver whom the Bears converted to tight end, Horsted was a preseason darling in his three years with the team.

The Bears claimed tight end Rysen John, who spent last year on the Giants’ injured reserve. The Vancouver native played at Simon Fraser in British Columbia.

New general manager Ryan Poles re-signed Horsted as an exclusive rights free agent a month ago— but also gave veteran tight ends Ryan Griffin and James O’Shaughnessy one-year deals in free agency.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears sign Nathan Peterman to be third-string QB
Uh-oh: The Bears’ new offensive coordinator says Justin Fields works hard and cares. Sound familiar?
You think you want to be Justin Fields? Think again.
Bears cut Ledarius Mack, sign six undrafted rookies
Rookie camp a ‘cool moment’ for center — and Bears fan — Doug Kramer
Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy: There’s ‘no one that cares more’ than Justin Fields
The Latest
President Joe Biden, center, listens to farm owners Jeff and Gina O’Connor, first and second from left, during a tour of OC Farm in Kankakee on Wednesday. Also attending were Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly.
News
Fresh from the farm: Biden seeks to unite electricians in Chicago and farmers in Kankakee behind him — and against Putin
In Kankakee, Biden sought to focus farmers’ anger on Russian President Vladimir Putin and “Putin’s war.” In Chicago, an animated Biden detailed his infrastructure plan’s creation of jobs at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers’ International Convention.
By Tina Sfondeles and Mitchell Armentrout
 
Four people were injured in a shooting May 11, 2022 in West Englewood.
News
6-year-old among 2 boys, 2 adults injured in West Englewood shooting
All four victims were listed in good condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Jose Abreu unsuccessfully tries to stop a throw from Tim Anderson during the ALDS last year. (AP)
White Sox
White Sox’ MLB worst defense has nowhere to go but up — and it must
“I’m confident that we’re a good enough defensive club and we’ll get better,” manager Tony La Russa said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Mark Dewalt on holiday in Amsterdam.
Obituaries
Mark Dewalt, architect and co-founder of a firm, dies at 70
Known as a problem solver, his longtime clients include the Merchandise Mart and the School of the Art Institute of Chicago.
By David Roeder
 
Rosa Escareño, Interim CEO of the Chicago Park District, speaks at a town hall meeting at Horner Park’s field house in March.
News
Chicago Park District Board appoints Rosa Escareño as permanent CEO
Rosa Escareño had acted as interim general superintendent and CEO since October, following the departure of Mike Kelly over his handling of allegations of sexual misconduct among some of the agency’s lifeguards.
By Manny Ramos
 