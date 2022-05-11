Bears to sign WR Tajae Sharpe

Receiver Tajae Sharpe, who caught 25 passes for 230 yards with the Falcons last season, agreed to a one-year deal with the Bears, a source confirmed Wednesday night.

Sharpe, 27, adds to the Bears’ veteran depth at their weakest position group. His best season came as a rookie in 2016, when he caught 41 passes for 522 yards. He played his first four seasons for the Titans, who drafted him in the fifth round, before appearing in four games for the 2020 Vikings.

Sharpe started seven games in Atlanta last season after spending about a month with the Chiefs — and future Bears general manager Ryan Poles — in spring 2021.

Sharpe joins a receiver room that includes Darnell Mooney and new additions Byron Pringle, Equanimeous St. Brown and David Moore, among others.

Bears cut Horsted

Tight end Jesper Horsted, who counted three touchdowns among his 10 career catches with the Bears, was cut with an injury designation. A Princeton wide receiver whom the Bears converted to tight end, Horsted was a preseason darling in his three years with the team.

The Bears claimed tight end Rysen John, who spent last year on the Giants’ injured reserve. The Vancouver native played at Simon Fraser in British Columbia.

New general manager Ryan Poles re-signed Horsted as an exclusive rights free agent a month ago— but also gave veteran tight ends Ryan Griffin and James O’Shaughnessy one-year deals in free agency.

