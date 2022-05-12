Bears 2022 schedule: A game-by-game look at every week of the season

The Bears’ 2022 schedule is out. Here’s a look at every game.

Week 1: vs. 49ers, Sun., Sept. 11, 12 p.m., FOX

This will be a day of debuts. It’s the first game for coach Matt Eberflus and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, as well as Justin Fields’ first chance to show how much he has improved.

Week 2: at Packers, Sun., Sept. 18, 7:20 p.m., NBC

Nothing is scarier for the Bears than seeing the Packers on their schedule. They’ve lost six straight in the series by a total of 75 points.

Week 3: vs. Texans, Sun., Sept. 25, 12 p.m., CBS

The Bears finally get a break after facing two of the NFL’s best teams. The Texans are in total free fall after going 8-25 the last two seasons.

Week 4:at Giants, Sun., Oct. 2, 12 p.m., FOX

The Bears rolled the Giants 29-3 in the closest thing they had to a gimme last season and shouldn’t have much trouble with them this time.

Week 5: at Vikings, Sun., Oct. 9, 12 p.m., FOX

If the Bears can manage 2-2 over their first four games, this game will be a fairly clear indicator of where their season is headed. These two teams posted nearly identical records over the last four seasons.

Week 6:vs. Commanders, Thu., Oct. 13, 7:15 p.m., Amazon

The Bears will face old friend Ron Rivera for the first time since beating him in 2017 when Mitch Trubisky completed 4 of 7 passes against his Panthers.

Week 7: at Patriots, Mon., Oct. 24, 7:15 p.m., ESPN

The Bears could’ve had Mac Jones at No. 11 overall last year, but opted for Fields. This will be their first meeting since the 2020 college football title game.

Week 8: at Cowboys, Sun., Oct. 30, 12 p.m., FOX

The Cowboys (12-5) were one game behind the Buccaneers and Packers for best record in the NFL last season, led the league in points and were seventh in scoring defense.

Week 9:vs. Dolphins, Sun., Nov. 6, 12 p.m., CBS

The Dolphins are one of the biggest mysteries in the NFL and could be a force by the time they arrive at Soldier Field in the middle of the season.

Week 10: vs. Lions, Sun., Nov. 13, 12 p.m., FOX

No matter how bad it might get for the Bears, they cannot possibly allow themselves to be worse than the perpetually rebuilding Lions.

Week 11: at Falcons, Sun., Nov. 20, 12 p.m., FOX

The Falcons are widely expected to be one of the NFL’s worst teams after parting with quarterback Matt Ryan. Their starter is currently Marcus Mariota.

Week 12: at Jets, Sun., Nov. 27, 12 p.m., FOX

The Bears have enough weak opponents on the schedule that if they win this game, they could be sitting at .500.

Week 13: vs. Packers, Sun., Dec. 4, 12 p.m., FOX

Fields will get one more shot at Aaron Rodgers, and it could very well be their final meeting in the Bears-Packers rivalry.

Week 14:Bye week

This is the last week of the season for byes and it’s the latest the Bears have had theirs since 1999.

Week 15:vs. Eagles, Sun., Dec. 18, 12 p.m., FOX

The Eagles are far from a powerhouse, but they’ve managed to play decently during their rebuild and made the playoffs for the fourth time in five seasons.

Week 16:vs.Bills, Sat., Dec. 24, 12 p.m., CBS

The Bills will likely be gearing up for a run at the Super Bowl by this point. It’ll be just the 14th meeting they’ve ever had and first since 2018.

Week 17: at Lions, Sun., Jan. 1, 12 p.m., FOX

One of the keys for any Bears coach to maintain a decent record is to beat up on the Lions twice a year. Even Matt Nagy went 7-1 against them.

Week 18: vs. Vikings, Sun., Jan. 8, time and network TBD

Will either team have something to play for at this point? These teams ended the season with meaningless games in 2019 and ’21.

PRESEASON SCHEDULE

The Bears will play two of their three preseason games on the road, beginning with a home game against the Chiefs. They’ll also visit the Seahawks and Browns.

Here’s their schedule:

Week 1: vs. Chiefs, Sat., Aug. 13, 12 p.m., FOX

Week 2: at Seahawks, Thu., Aug. 18, 7 p.m., ESPN

Week 3: at Browns, Sat., Aug. 27, 6 p.m., FOX

