The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears sign OT Shon Coleman, cut P Ryan Winslow

An Auburn alum, Coleman was a third-round pick by the Browns in 2016. He started all 16 games for the Browns in 2017 when they famously went winless, but hasn’t appeared in a game since.

Patrick Finley By Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears sign OT Shon Coleman, cut P Ryan Winslow
Shon Coleman holds up John Jenkins, who is rushing the passer, in 2017.

The Browns’ Shon Coleman tries to block the Bears’ John Jenkins in 2017.

Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Still trying to shore up depth at a needy position, the Bears signed tackle Shon Coleman on Tuesday morning, just before they began an organized team activity practice.

An Auburn alum, Coleman was a third-round pick by the Browns in 2016. He started all 16 games for the Browns in 2017 when they famously went winless, but hasn’t appeared in a game since.

The Browns traded Coleman to the 49ers in 2018. He went to injured reserve in August 2019 and again in 2021. In between, he sat out the 2020 season with coronavirus concerns. He qualified as a high-risk opt-out player because he was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia as an 18-year-old.

Coleman was picked up by the Colts this offseason and was released earlier this month.

To make room, the Bears cut punter Ryan Winslow, leaving rookie Trenton Gill, whom the Bears chose in Round 7, as the only punter on the roster.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Surprise, surprise? Justin Fields an X-factor in Bears’ rebuild
Amazon pleased with its first exclusive ‘Thursday Night Football’ lineup
Bears’ 2022 schedule: A game-by-game look at every week of the season
Bears’ 2022 schedule release has opener vs. 49ers
Bears adding WRs Tajae Sharpe, Dante Pettis
Bears sign Nathan Peterman to be third-string QB
The Latest
New Illinois State basketball coach Ryan Pedon.
High School Basketball
Illinois State eyeing local talent
Ryan Pedon begins Illinois State tenure by adding two players through transfer portal while making nine offers.
By Joe Henricksen
 
Hotdog_Final_Cucumber_March_2022.jpeg
Education
CPS students give Instagram treatment to school lunches like this very sad hot dog
Students and a faculty member at Phillips Academy H.S. have taken the meals into a photo studio to shine a light on the often unappetizing offerings.
By Nader Issa
 
4178_D012_00761_RC1643221470.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Downton Abbey’ gang deals with an intrusive film crew in the latest endearing sequel
As silent movie people invade the sumptuous manor, some of the family ventures to France to provide additional eyefuls.
By Richard Roeper
 
Metra.jpg
Transportation
Pedestrian struck and killed by Metra train on UP West line near Geneva, causing significant delays
All inbound and outbound trains were stopped near Geneva as police investigate, according to Metra.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Police_Lights91_300x188.jpg
Metro/State
3-year-old boy struck and killed by school bus in northwest suburban Cary
The child had been playing outside in the area of Cherry and Hill streets Monday afternoon when he was hit by a bus that was driving through the neighborhood after high school had let out, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 