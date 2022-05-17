Bears sign OT Shon Coleman, cut P Ryan Winslow

Still trying to shore up depth at a needy position, the Bears signed tackle Shon Coleman on Tuesday morning, just before they began an organized team activity practice.

An Auburn alum, Coleman was a third-round pick by the Browns in 2016. He started all 16 games for the Browns in 2017 when they famously went winless, but hasn’t appeared in a game since.

The Browns traded Coleman to the 49ers in 2018. He went to injured reserve in August 2019 and again in 2021. In between, he sat out the 2020 season with coronavirus concerns. He qualified as a high-risk opt-out player because he was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia as an 18-year-old.

Coleman was picked up by the Colts this offseason and was released earlier this month.

To make room, the Bears cut punter Ryan Winslow, leaving rookie Trenton Gill, whom the Bears chose in Round 7, as the only punter on the roster.

